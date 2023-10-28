When it comes to cult classic horror films it’s hard to find one as beloved as Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Known to many as the Halloween film without Michael Myers, this psychological horror thriller gave us one of the genre’s few “final boys” in Tom Atkins’ Dr. Challis. Now NECA has honored the actor with an action figure worthy of his horror legacy.

The 8-inch tall figure depicts Dr. Challis in his main look from the film. He’s wearing khakis, a red flannel shirt, and white pullover jacket. However, this reluctant hero can’t go anywhere without a drink which means the figure hilariously comes with two beers. The figure also wonderfully captures Atkins’ "Everyman" look with one of the best mustaches in film history. However, that’s not even the best part as it comes with a drink coaster featuring the famous Silver Shamrock logo signed by Atkins himself.

While Halloween III initially received a bad wrap, in the last four decades the film has slowly been embraced for what it actually is. That would be a terrifyingly fun and campy exploration of Halloween as a holiday and how corporate America has commercialized/watered it down for kids. The film itself follows Dr. Dan Challis who’s not the best husband or father to his kids. He uses work as an excuse not to be around, but once a gruesome murder occurs at his hospital surrounding a mysterious Halloween mask, he can’t shake the feeling that something more sinister is at play here. That leads him to Silver Shamrock and Colonel Cochran who looks to return Halloween to its sacrificial roots.

How Tom Atkins Contributes to 'Halloween III's Legacy

Image via Universal Pictures

Whether it’s John Carpenter’s brilliant score or one of the best endings in horror history, Halloween III is a film that every genre fan needs to see at least one. However, that also has a lot to do with Atkins’ genre defining performance. The actor oozes cool and charm in every role he takes on, but Halloween III encompassed everything that made Atkins a generational talent. While his films like The Fog and Escape From New York are arguably more acclaimed, Halloween III will always be Atkins at his peak.

Halloween III is currently streaming on Peacock. You can also order your signed Dr. Challis figures on NECA’s website for $75.00 USD.