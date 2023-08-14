The Big Picture Halloween 4 and 5 are underrated sequels in the Halloween franchise, with Halloween 4 being a beloved film among hardcore fans.

When it comes to the Halloween franchise, most of the mainstream audience stops after the first sequel in the franchise Halloween II. However, this John Carpenter-started series has a lot of unique and underrated sequels when compared to other similar slashers of its era. For the hardcore Halloween fan, one of the most beloved films in the franchise is Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. The film is celebrating its 35th anniversary this October and now Halloween 4 is getting a spooky double feature alongside Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers from Cavity Colors.

The collection mainly focuses on honoring the legacy of Halloween 4 and its shocking twist ending. In the film fans learned that Laurie Strode died in a car accident and her daughter Jamie was left to be taken care of by the Carruthers family led by her foster sister Rachael. Michael returned to hunt down his last living descendant, further playing into the familial twist of Halloween II. As usual, Michael is taken down in the end, but his “evil” is transferred into Jamie who leaves us on the cliffhanger of her killing her foster mother. On Cavity Colors’ main design, we see Halloween 4’s version of Michael shattering glass with his signature kitchen knife while Jamie gets ready to kill again with scissors in hand as she wears a similar clown outfit to young Michael in the original Halloween. This design also highlights some of Michael's best kills from the film with Donald Pleasence’s Dr. Loomis in action as well. The last two shirt designs for Halloween 4 emulate that same fear with one having Michael and Jamie’s bloody hands side by side and their weapons at the ready while the other orange-filled design has various iconic images from the film including the iconic final shot of a murderous Jamie on top of the staircase.

The final item for Halloween 4 is sweatpants that invoke the Fall-centric opening title sequence from the film. Halloween 4 was the first Myers-focused film to not feature the series’ iconic theme in its opening. It was all about setting up the eerie Fall mood and atmosphere which these sweats capture perfectly. They even have the same creepy barn, skull leaf bag, and ghost decoration from the opening. For Halloween 5, the film only gets one shirt, but it’s one that will make Michael Myers fans smile with a blood-soaked grain on their face. The artful design features all the memorable kills from the movie including Michael with a scythe and the gruesome pitchfork slaughter. It also has Michael going on a joyride through Haddonfield. See the new collection from Cavity Colors below.

The Legacy of the “Thorn Trilogy”

Halloween 4 and 5 were the official start of what’s known to fans as the “Thorn Trilogy.” This is due to Michael having a thorn tattoo in 5 which refers to the astrological sign. Like a lot of things introduced in the later sequels, this was controversial as it reinforced Michael as a supernatural being that would later be revealed to be a member of the Cult of Thorn in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers. However, just sticking with 4 and 5, the story of Jamie Lloyd has become almost as beloved as her mother Laurie. Actress Danielle Harris gave one of the most emotional and best child preferences in film history. Since Halloween 4, the actress has become a horror legend in her own right. She would return to the franchise in Rob Zombie’s Halloween duology alongside other horror staples like Urban Legend and the Hatchet series. Jamie’s foster sister Rachael also has become a fan-favorite played by Ellie Cornell and is one of the most underrated final girls in horror history. Halloween 5 might have reversed course in terms of everything set up by its killer cliffhanger, but Halloween 4 is still a top-shelf 80s slasher thanks to its performances, great atmosphere, and fun sequences of suspense.

When's the Halloween 4 & 5 Collection Releasing?

You can pre-order Cavity Colors' Halloween 4 and 5 Double Feature collection on their website starting Tuesday, August 15 starting at 5 PM ET. Both Halloween sequels are currently streaming on Shudder.