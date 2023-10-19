Many major holidays have a face. For Christmas, it's Santa Claus, for Thanksgiving, it's a turkey, for Easter, a bunny. Halloween has many faces, from a jack-o-lantern, to skeletons, and witches, but over the last almost half century, Halloween's most frightening face is the emotionless white mask of Michael Myers. That mask was born in 1978 for John Carpenter's genre changing classic, Halloween. First worn by Nick Castle, that painted white William Shatner-style mask turned a man into the Boogeyman or the Shape. A man now became a ghost like entity, one who didn't speak, and (in the beginning anyway), one who had no motive. In 1988, however, for Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, the shape of evil looked different. The Boogeyman's face was hilariously bad, as if Myers was constipated or shocked to find himself resurrected. One scene even accidentally gave Michael Myers a pink face and blonde hair out of nowhere. That masked ruined what was otherwise a great late '80s slasher. Where do we even begin here?

How Was Michael Myers' Iconic 'Halloween' Mask Made?

When John Carpenter and Debra Hill wrote Halloween, it wasn't done with any certain mask in mind. When it came time to give the Shape some sort of face, it came down to Tommy Lee Wallace to figure it out. Wallace was a friend of Carpenter's who had worked with the director before. He would go on to make a name for himself as the director of Halloween III: Season of the Witch and the IT television miniseries, but first he first had smaller jobs. For Halloween, he served as the production designer. That meant he was responsible for some of the sets, going so far as playing Michael Myers in the third act scene where he's breaking into the closet to get to Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) because he knew precisely how to do it. His biggest contribution, however, and one that would change horror history, was how he created the mask for Michael Myers.

The choice for a mask came down to two: one was a clown mask, the other was a mask of William Shatner. Wallace messed around with the Shatner mask, widening the eyes, ripping off the sideburns, rearranging the hair, and, of course, painting it white. It was the immediate choice. As he told Sean Clark in 2020, "None of us were prepared for the effect when this innocuous mask, innocent looking mask, got just those few touches done to it... The effect before we even got to a story, the effect was damn scary. It was an unbelievably terrifying visceral effect, and we knew we were in business, that we were going to have a scary movie." Michael Myers is so scary in Halloween because of how simple he looks. He's not a hulk but an average sized man, and his mask is so basic. It's that emptiness and the dark eyes that haunt us. There is no emotion to be found, and even though the mask is white, it gets lost in the shadows. That face is the last thing you'd ever want to see in the dark.

Michael Myers' Mask Was Botched in 'Halloween 4'

For 1981's Halloween II, the exact same mask was used for Michael Myers. It looks a bit different, having sat under Debra Hill's bed for years. On top of that, she was a smoker, so the white mask now had a yellow tint. It's also a bit distorted, as a new actor, Dick Warlock, played Myers, and had a different head shape than Nick Castle. That accidentally works though, as Michael has been stabbed and shot and fallen off a balcony. He's been beat up, so it makes sense that his mask would be beat up as well.

At the end of Halloween II, Michael Myers was supposed to have died alongside his doctor, Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence), the two having been killed in an explosion. After the failure of Wallace's Michael Myers free Halloween III in 1982, Michael was eventually brought back, and Loomis as well, in 1988 for Halloween 4. The poster for Halloween 4 is one of the best, as it shows that famous creepy mask in the forefront, but it's not the mask that was used in the movie. The original mask was no longer around, so a new mask was going to need to be created. That shouldn't have been hard. As Halloween 4's makeup technician Ken Horn said in the documentary Back to Basics: The Making of Halloween 4, he had asked for molds of the William Shatner mask. Six masks arrived on set, and when Horn opened the box, he said he saw masks that were "pink with white hair. And I was going, this is not right, it's supposed to be white with brown hair. I told the producer that it should be changed." Horn himself had to paint the masks white and do streak tips in the hair to turn it brown. "That's why it had that bumpy texture to it."

This resulted in a mask that was very white, as the paint was so thick. All of the features were completely wiped away, and with that went the haunting mask which had already become iconic. If that wasn't bad enough, late in Halloween 4, one scene in a school which had Michael attack Doctor Loomis sees him wearing that pink mask with the whitish blonde hair. The face might look more like the Myers we remember, but now the color was way off. According to director Dwight H. Little in the documentary, he still believes that mask was off because "someone ran to the prop truck at four in the morning and brought in the wrong mask and everybody was too overtired to catch it. I really think that was a mistake, and had we more time or money, we should've gone back and reshot it."

A Better Michael Myers Mask Could've Helped 'Halloween 4'

Myers' mask sadly isn't the worst of the franchise (heck, Halloween H20 had a computer animated mask in a scene), but it does seriously distract from the film, just as much as the bad decision to have actor George P. Wilbur wear shoulder pads. Between the shocked expression on his face and the perpetual shrug, it makes Michael look like some sort of comedic clown rather than a Boogeyman. Every single time Michael appears on-screen you can't help but be distracted. It's mind-boggling how a big Hollywood movie could get the most basic and easy part so wrong.

It's a shame, because Halloween 4 is one of the better sequels. It might not have Jamie Lee Curtis, but it hadn't veered off into the whacky cult plot line yet. It's a simple story about a little girl, Laurie's daughter Jamie (Danielle Harris), being stalked by the Boogeyman. Harris was a great child actor and had a sweet chemistry with Rachel (Ellie Cornell), her teenage adopted sister. There are some great chase scenes and the Autumn feel is on point, leading to many fans listing it among their favorite Halloween sequels. Still, you can't help but wonder how much better it would have been if the villain actually looked frightening rather than goofy. Oh well, at least it wasn't CGI.