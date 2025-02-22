John Carpenter's Halloween changed the game for the horror genre. The director took a simple suspense premise, along with inspiration from films like Black Christmas and Psycho, and elevated it with relatable characters, clever visuals, a haunting score and a terrifying killer. The influential film bred several decades worth of imitators and a slew of disappointing sequels.

There are numerous reasons why Halloween works as well as it does and why so many other slashers have failed to live up to its horror glory, but knife to their throat, these are the ten reasons any sane person would pick for why it's the greatest slasher movie of all time.

Halloween 10/10 Release Date October 27, 1978

10 The Plot is Simple

Image via Compass International Pictures / Aquarius Releasing

When Irwin Yablans and Moustapha Akkad approached John Carpenter with the idea for Halloween, all they had was a simple concept of a killer stalking babysitters on the titular holiday. Carpenter enlisted Debra Hill to help him write the screenplay, and while they fleshed out the concept given to them, they knew well enough to keep it simple.

The co-writers worked on separate aspects of the script, with Carpenter focused on the character of Loomis and Michael Myer's backstory and Hill on the teenage characters. They then melded their ideas into one cohesive script that is all killer no filler. It isn't padded out with uneccessary exposition or ridiculous subplots (those would be saved for the sequels). Halloween is a perfect example of economic storytelling that is as lethally efficient as its masked killer.

9 The Setting is Atmospheric

Image via Compass International Pictures

A horror film set on Halloween is a combination as perfect as the chocolate peanut butter cups that get handed out every October 31st. Its the holiday most suited for horror movies and the film manages to make the most out of it, despite some intrusive palm trees and the budget only allowing for a single bag of brown leaves. The late October atmosphere does a hell of a lot of heavy lifting for the movie and also is the perfect excuse to have a masked killer wander the sidewalks without a second glance.

More than just the calendar date though is the suburban streets that fill out the film for the Shape to wander. Halloween wasn't the first, or last, film to bring horror to the suburbs but it's easily one of the most evocative, spurring an emotional repsonse from many audience members who felt the safety of their homes had been compromised. More than a rural farmhouse, summer camp or the human dreamscape, there's nothing quite as unnerving as a knife wielding psycho on a tranquil neighborhood corner.

8 The Cast is a Great Mix of Old Pros and New Talent

Image via Compass International Pictures

When it came to casting for Halloween, the filmmakers were limited due to their low budget. Carpenter brought on both Nancy Kyes (credited as Nancy Loomis) and character actor Charles Cyphers having previously worked with them on Assault on Precinct 13 and they both bring an easy charm to their roles as Sheriff Brackett and his daughter Annie. P.J. Soles had solid horror credentials, having previously starred in a supporting role in the iconic Carrie, and she is totally perfect for the bubbly Lynda.

The biggest casting coup for the film came for the role of Michael Myers' psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis. Carpenter knew he needed a seasoned veteran for the role and originally approached Hammer Horror icons Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee, who both turned it down. Luckily, Donald Pleasance took on the role based on his daughter's love for Carpenter's musical score on Precinct 13. Pleasance would become a mainstay for the franchise and his anchoring of the film's themes of pure evil makes him one of its most essential characters, save for two others.