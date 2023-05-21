It's not done much today, but novelizations based on feature films used to be pretty popular in the 1970s and '80s. They were loved by fans of a film who wanted to dig deeper into the story. A movie can only do so much in its limited run time, but a novel can delve further into the backstory and characters. Movie novelizations became known for how off the rails they could sometimes go. A perfect example of this is George Gipe's novelization of the 1984 horror-comedy classic, Gremlins. Gipe's novel was truly strange, not only giving us talking Gremlins with their language translated to English, but Gizmo and his kin even got a bonkers backstory about them being from space.

Gipe did this because he needed to find a way to expand a movie where we know nothing about the antagonists' backstory. Years before, author Curtis Richards (the pseudonym for screenwriter Richard Curtis – no, not the one who wrote Notting Hill) found himself in a similar situation when it came time to write the novelization for John Carpenter's 1978 slasher, Halloween. Michael Myers is a very thin (yet frightening) character. We have no insight into his thoughts. We don't see his face, and he never speaks. He's almost a ghost more than he is a human. The only humanization he gets is the opening 1963 scene where six-year-old Michael (Will Sandin) stabs his sister, Judith (Sandy Johnson), to death. At least there we very briefly meet his family and get a glimpse of his face. A novel expanding on the film's story couldn't just have a speechless, emotionless villain simply standing there. There had to be some meat to its bad guy, so Richards (or Curtis) gave Michael Myers a truly bizarre backstory.

RELATED: Michael Myers in ‘Halloween II’ is the Best Version of the Slasher Icon

Michael Myers Is a Madman Without a Motive in the 'Halloween' Film

Image via Compass International Pictures

As the Halloween franchise has gone on (with 13 films in 45 years), its boogeyman, Michael Myers, has undergone a plethora of confusing changes that aim to explain who he is. In 1981's Halloween II, it's revealed out of nowhere that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is his sister. Michael has been killing people because he wants to get to the girl he hasn't seen since she was a baby. Rob Zombie's reboots explore that same idea. In 1995, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers had the boogeyman's rage being caused by a cult. It all got so confusing, with multiple timelines even, that the latest David Gordon Green trilogy stripped it all away. Only the first film mattered, nothing else happened. It was truly the only way to go.

John Carpenter's original Halloween works so well because of its terrifying simplicity. Michael Myers is a faceless man in a mask who does not speak or show emotion. For whatever reason, as a child, he snapped and killed his sister. Now, 15 years later, some unspeakable evil has awoken inside him, and having escaped from the psychiatric hospital he's lived in, he seeks to kill again. There's no subplot of long-lost sisters, cults, or a man seeking revenge, as is the case with Jason Voorhees. Michael Myers has no reason for what he does and that's what made him so incredibly scary. It's what also makes him an incredibly difficult subject for a novel.

The 'Halloween' Novelization Explores a Cult Backstory Long Before the Films Do

Image via Compass International Pictures

Curtis Richards' novel diverges from its source material in many significant ways. Some of it is small, like giving Michael's doctor, Samuel Loomis (played by Donald Pleasence in the film), a wife who he calls on the phone. Other details are more important. Michael is described to be physically attracted to Annie (Nancy Kyes), one of the girls he's stalking even though he never showed any sexual behavior in the movie. And then there's the subject of Michael's infamous look. Gone is the William Shatner mask spray-painted white. Now, Myers wears a mask that's written as, "The man had dark red-stained lips and his eyes were rimmed in purple, like grossly overused eyeshadow. A livid scar zig-zagged down his cheek.”

It's odd that Michael Myers' distinctive look is changed when there was no reason to do so. Still, what's more odd, though at least understandable, is how Richards' version of Halloween begins. In the movie, we jump right in. It's 1963, and we're in Michael's POV as he slowly creeps into his own house and grabs a knife while his unsuspecting sister is upstairs. The novel goes in a completely different direction. It's not 1963, but about 500-1500 B.C.

"The horror started on the eve of Samhain, in a foggy vale in Northern Ireland at the dawn of the Celtic race. And once started, it trod the earth forevermore, wreaking its savagery suddenly, swiftly, and with incredible ferocity. Then, its lust sated, it shrank back into the mists of time for a year, a decade, a generation perhaps. But it slept only and did not die, for it could not be killed. And on the eve before Samhain it would stir, and if the lust were powerful enough, it would rise to fulfill the curse invoked so many Samhains before. Then the people would bolt their doors."

Say what? The next few pages of the Prologue aim to give Michael Myers a supernatural backstory. Richards describes Druids preparing for the festival of Samhain (Myers would write this world in blood on a school chalkboard in Halloween 2). They worshiped a god called Muck Olla. A young virgin girl named Deirdre is introduced. She's the daughter of King Gwynwyll. A deformed 15-year-old boy, Enda, is infatuated with Deirdre, because even in the before times, teenagers were horny. Enda seeks to marry Deirdre, but he's mocked for not being good enough for her. He thinks he can talk her into it, so Enda stalks Deirdre. When he approaches her, Deirdre screams at Enda and calls him a monster. She then laughs at him. Humiliated Enda seeks revenge when Deirdre gets engaged to Cullian.

"He leapt like a wildcat on his twin prey. Unarmed, their elbows linked, they didn't have a chance. Enda's blade sliced easily through Cullain's jugular and windpipe. His legs kicked out in a grotesque finale to his dance of life. Then he fell like a slaughtered bull, dragging Deirdre downward. Her head turned away, she laughed, believing that her drunken partner had merely stumbled. Enda's blade caught her with laughter on her face, the same laughter that had mocked him after she had run safely into the arms of her tribesmen the day he had approached her at the stream. The highly honed weapon plunged into her breast up to the hilt. In the clamor, no one heard the explosion of wind from her lungs, the gurgle of blood, the whimper, or saw the look of dreadful recognition as the light faded from her eyes - except for Enda."

Enda is quickly killed for his crimes. The king's shaman then curses Enda's spirit to roam the earth for eternity, reliving his crimes over and over. The prologue ends with a passage about Samhain and the birth of the Halloween celebration.

Young Michael Myers Begins Having Nightmares in the 'Halloween' Novel

Image via Compass International Pictures

Michael Myers is not a motiveless madman in the Halloween novel. Nope, instead he's a poor kid in the wrong body at the wrong time, the unfortunate lottery winner of a curse caused because some horny teenager killed the wrong virgin. Talk about bad luck. It almost makes Michael a sympathetic character as a kid who is changed against his will and can't help himself.

Chapter 1 of Richards' book then goes to 1963, but not straight to the killing. Instead, we meet Michael's family first and the young boy even speaks. He is shown with his grandmother, who begins to tell him a story about the "bogeyman." Michael's mother thinks it's too scary, but Michael wants to hear it. Michael's mother tells her own mother about Michael getting into fights at school and wetting the bed for the first time in three years. He's even hearing voices, as Michael's mother describes: 'They tell me to say I hate people.' That's how Michael put it when I asked him. Don thinks maybe we ought to send Michael to someone.”

Mother and daughter continue their conversation before it gets interrupted by Michael walking back into the room.

The younger woman began to get agitated. “I know what you're thinking, and that's why I didn't want to get into this with you. You're going to say that that's how it started with Grandpa Nordstrom.” “We have to face up to it, child, that is how it started with your father's father.” “Mother, all children hear imaginary voices. Don't you remember my Bobby Bear, who used to... ?” “It's not the same. At least, it's not something you should ignore. Does the boy have dreams?” Her daughter nodded. “Does he remember any?” “Yes, and they're very violent.” Her face reddened and she turned her eyes away from her mother's piercing gaze. “Mother, when Grandpa Nordstrom... that is... Well, you've never spoken to us about that incident, and I think there are enough similarities...” “Hush, here comes Michael. When you get home, call me as soon as you can, I think the time has come to tell you everything."

Michael's mother and grandmother would never get to finish the conversation. In the next chapter, Michael has come back from trick-or-treating and stalks his sister to her death. There's a lot revealed in the beginnings of their conversation though. Whatever curse has been passed down struck Michael's grandfather as well. Now he has it. Michael is hearing voices, and they will soon command him to kill. It's ironically similar to what the franchise would try years later with The Curse of Michael Myers. It didn't work there, and it wouldn't have worked in the original film either, but it makes for a fun novel adaptation with a first act you won't ever forget.