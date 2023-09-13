The Big Picture Terror Threads is releasing a chilling 45th anniversary apparel collection for Halloween, featuring three slash-tastic designs centered around the iconic 1978 classic.

The collection includes designs that capture the atmosphere of Halloween perfectly, with imagery of the Smith's Grove Sanitarium car, the Myers House, and a collage of iconic characters from the film.

Halloween is one of the most celebrated horror films in history, thanks to its atmospheric direction, brilliant performances, and a script that emphasized slow-burn fear.

The horror genre and graphic t-shirts go together like blood-soaked peanut butter and jelly. Especially when Michael Myers and Halloween are involved. The iconic slasher franchise has been getting a lot of love in 2023 because this year marks the 45th anniversary of “the night he came home”. Michael has been getting new action figures, accessories, and has even had a crossover with Archie. However, the new collections from the likes of Gutter Garbs and Cavity Colors have been the best way to mentally prepare for the upcoming spooky season. Now Terror Threads are getting in on the Halloween festivities with their own chilling 45th anniversary apparel collection.

The collection includes three slash-tastic designs centered around the 1978 classic. The first design sets up the atmosphere of Halloween perfectly with the famous tan Smith’s Grove Sanitarium car surrounded by a haunting October sunset and the orange fall leaves. The Myers House is the backdrop with the dreaded Boogeyman waiting for our arrival while a kitchen knife on the street is marked in blood with the year 1978. This look will be available in a t-shirt and zip-up sweatshirt form.

The next design features two key moments from the third act of the film. Separated by the Halloween logo, it has Michael Myers in his creepy bedsheets ghost disguise and the shot of Laurie discovering Annie’s dead body in front of Judith Myers’ tombstone. The final design feeds even more into that nostalgic “greatest hits” appeal with a collage of images featuring Michael Myers, Laurie Strode, Dr. Loomis, and the opening credits' pumpkin against a bright orange backdrop.

Image via Compass International Pictures

The Legend of Michael Myers

While it’s been 45 years since horror audiences were introduced to Michael Myers and the Ill-fated town of Haddonfield, Halloween remains one of the most celebrated horror films in history. That’s thanks to the killer combination of John Carpenter's atmosphere, Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence’s brilliant genre defining performances, and a simple script that emphasized slow-burn fear. Halloween didn’t invent the slasher craze, but it made it mainstream and would be followed by a bloody sea of imitators. Other fan-favorite franchises like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street wouldn’t be possible without the success of Carpenter’s classic. Michael Myers would live on in an endless amount of sequels, remakes, and reboots, but nothing has beat watching the original film on a horrifying October night.

When Does ‘Halloween’ New Collection Release?

Terror Threads Halloween 45th anniversary collection is up for pre-order on their website now until Sunday, September 17. The collection should arrive at your doorstep by October 14 which is just in time for your next Halloween Marathon. You can preview the collection below: