Though we can't speak for everyone, "Halloween costume ideas" occupies its very own portion of our brain each year. From the first of every November the cycle rinses and repeats as the pop culture zeitgeist churns out infinitely more inspiration for the perfect costume the following October. Whether you're looking to stand apart from the crowd this Halloween — or you aim to crush the competition — fashion expert Maria Loizou from Karen Millen has the predictions for 2022's most popular costumes you'll see at the upcoming spooky festivities.

On occasion, a character in film or television serves up a look so iconic it's destined to make waves. Whether it be your favorite superhero (or super villain), an epic end-scene final girl, or the same character you've repped for years, there's a moment in time that you just know: that's it, that's the one. All Hallow's Eve is a magical time of year that allows kids and adults alike to don a new persona that resonates with them, and each year there's always that handful you know you'll be seeing all night. (Remember the Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn year?) Based on what's trending across social media, and which movies have rocked the box office, Loizou compiled a list of costumes we're likely to see dominating Halloween parties this time around.

Up first are Loizou's predictions for women's costumes, partially based on the outstanding number of Google searches. Because of the new Tim Burton series on Netflix premiering this year, and a whopping average of 58,000 monthly Google searches, Loizou says Halloween will be falling on Wednesday this year. Though this macabre maven has never gone out of style, perhaps in 2022 we'll be seeing more of Jenna Ortega's polka dots and stripes. Hot on her trails, Marvel Studio's "Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) costume" comes in at around 50,000 monthly Google searches. After her absolutely unhinged performance in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is it any wonder people are looking to tap into that Darkhold? Finally, Loizou foresees an army of filmmaker Josh Safdie's muses, as actress and model Julia Fox's Uncut Gems meme got stuck in our heads this year like an '80s ballad.

Image via Marvel

Speaking of the '80s, fake mustaches and aviator glasses will abound following the world's need for speed with Tom Cruise's role reprisal in Top Gun: Maverick. At an average of 12,000 searches, it's a guarantee that our collective breathes will be taken away by all of TOP GUN's elite. However, if fighter jets aren't really your style, perhaps dragons are? Loizou also says that D&D dungeon master Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) from Stranger Things will be making a comeback (no, not in Season 5)! After his untimely death, fans have been unwilling to let go, so October 31 is going to be thrilling. On top of the Hellfire Club President, with House of the Dragon's premiere on HBO Max, heartthrob and Westerosi bad boy Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen is going to be vying for the crown of #1 Halloween costume for 2022.

For couple's costumes, the fashion expert anticipates sequins and leather after Austin Butler's eerily transcendent portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, paired with Priscilla Presley's iconic '60s bouffant and mini dresses. The looks are endless, and endlessly flashy for the duo, but if you want to take flashy to the next campy level, costumes inspired by Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie, starring Robbie and Ryan Gosling, are averaging around 15,000 searches a month. If classic is more your style, she points out that Danny and Sandy from Grease are never not a great idea, especially in honor of Olivia Newton-John's recent passing.

For group looks, Loizou suggests looking to another HBO Max hit series and the cast of Euphoria, with their fashion-forward looks and gallons of glitter. Take advantage of Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) tear-stained breakdown, or literally any of Maddy's (Alexa Demie) and Fez's (Angus Cloud) day-to-day outfits. And finally, for a group look, Loizou says the search for Hocus Pocus costumes have risen 317% in the past three months, considering the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 is premiering this September, 30 years after the original! Grab your besties and run amok, amok, amok!

Our suggestion? Go with your spooky heart. Be a deranged Pearl (Mia Goth), win most-hated costume with The Boys' Homelander (Antony Starr), or celebrate the ever-expanding Star Wars Universe as Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. The possibilities are endless, friends. Happy Halloween!