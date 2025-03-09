The Halloween franchise might be in a lull after Halloween Ends in 2022, but horror fans know you can't keep Michael Myers dead for long. In the last number of years, the famous slasher killer has been the center of apparel collections, Funko Pops, new physical media editions and action figures. That has helped “The Boogeyman” stay in the pop culture eye while we wait for Michael Myers' next deadly chapter. Now, NECA has put a “Curse” on us with their latest Halloween figure.

Revealed at Toy Fair 2025, via ToyArk.com, this new figure is a part of NECA’s beloved “Ultimate” seven-inch scale horror line and is based on the sixth entry in the Halloween franchise. That would be Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. The figure isn't too different from other NECA releases in the past. However, details like the lighter blue jumpsuit and tweaked white mask standout. The figure also comes with a handful of accessories. This includes an additional unmasked piece that imitates the final shot of the film, candles, a jack-o'-lantern, a Strode Realty sign, and a Michael Myers Halloween decoration stating “He’s Coming”. This Curse of Michael Myers figure now joins Halloween, Halloween II, Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends in NECA's haunting Ultimate collection.

The End of the “Thorn Trilogy”