Halloween is the biggest horror franchise in history and Michael Myers is on top of the genre food chain. When the character terrorized movie screens for the first time in 1978, he instantly became an icon. Now, thanks to Cavity Colors, fans can go back to “The Night He Came Home” with their new Halloween and Halloween 2 Double Feature Collection.

The Collection features two designs from Halloween and four designs from Halloween 2. From Halloween the first design has an artful interpretation of the events of the film that sees Myers about to strike. Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and Donald Pleasence’s Dr. Loomis are on Myer’s arm ready to defend Haddonfield from pure evil. The Haddonfield graveyard can also be seen in the background. This design will come in both a t-shirt and baseball shirt form. The last Halloween design depicts the iconic scene where Myers is stocking from the bushes. The first 45 minutes of Halloween is some of the best set up and atmosphere in horror history. This shirt instantly reminds fans of the film’s creepy fall allure. The bright orange and blue retro color scheme make this particular design pop as well and will send chills down your spine.

Then we have the blood-soaked Halloween 2. This part of the collection starts with this amazing art piece that highlights some of the best parts of the sequel. The first designs see Myers with his eyes bleeding hovering above a collage of his destruction. Around him is the infamous needle kill, the pumpkin from the opening credits, the ill-fated Ben Tramer, and Laurie Strode in a burning Haddonfield Memorial Hospital with the word “Samhain” written in blood under her. The next shirt is a black tie-dye design that sees multiple versions of Myers’ mask, one fresh from the hardware store and one with his eyes bleeding out, around all his torture devices. The shirt reminds us of every kill from the film with a knife, needle, hammer, scalpel, temperature gauge, and lighter all making a cameo. The shirt also includes the pumpkin from the film’s opening credits. One in its normal original form and the other that sees the pumpkin reveal a skull just like it did at the end of the credits. That haunting image was the poster for the sequel as well.

However, if you are looking for spooky sweatpants, this collection also has you covered. Cavity Colors’ Halloween 2 sweatpants has Myers holding the previously mentioned skull pumpkin and bloody scalpel with the fall leaves dancing around him. The full moon is out which could explain the tragic events of the night. The Film’s tagline, “More Of The Night He Came Home”, is included on the design as well. On the other pant leg is the Halloween 2 logo.

The final long sleeve design highlights the sequel’s blood-soaked nature. The shirt has various images of Myers from the film covered in blood-red. The skull pumpkin also joins the fun here. The sleeves are not missing out either as one has the Halloween 2 logo in red while the other has multiple Haddonfield Memorial Hospital logos and skull pumpkins covered in blood. To the point the hospital's logo is noticeably dripping.

There have been many companies that have put their own spin on the Halloween franchise, but Cavity Colors’ is particularly striking for really emphasizing the differences between the 1978 classic and the 1981 sequel. John Carpenter’s film was this atmospheric nightmare full of masterful suspense while its sequel was a response to the slasher craze it helped create. Halloween 2 ditched the suburban setting for a grungy hospital that covered each hallway in a pool of blood. As a result Each kill was darker, more creative, and very gruesome. It may have lost some of the charm of the original because of that, but you can’t say it didn’t try to do something different. This Halloween Double Feature Collection perfectly captures both films distinctly murderous personalities.

Cavity Colors new collection goes up for pre-order on Tuesday, September 6 at 5 PM ET. It’s the perfect time to celebrate this legendary slasher franchise as Halloween Ends is set to kill theaters and Peacock once again on October 14. While we wait for this amazing collection and Michael Myers to return to theaters, you can view all of Cavity Colors’ past horror collections on their website now. This includes their recent Halloween 3: Season of the Witch 40th Anniversary Collection.

