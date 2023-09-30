The Big Picture Trick or Treat Studios has unveiled a new Dr. Loomis action figure based on the original Halloween film, marking the 45th anniversary of the 1978 classic.

The 1:6 scale figure features a detailed Donald Pleasence head sculpt, a brown suit, a removable trench coat, and the character's signature revolver.

Pleasance's portrayal of Dr. Loomis in the original Halloween is considered one of the most genre-defining performances, and this figure pays homage to his significant role in the slasher genre.

October and the Halloween season has finally arrived. So many iconic horror films are celebrating major anniversaries in the coming month. This includes the biggest slasher of them all, John Carpenter's Halloween. The 1978 classic has been spending all of 2023 marking its 45th birthday in blood-soaked fashion with new action figures, games, and clothing lines. Now, during Toy Fair 2023, Trick or Treat Studios has unveiled their new Dr. Loomis figure based on the original Halloween film.

The 1:6 scale 12 inch tall figure is exactly how Donald Pleasence looked on that morbid Halloween night. He’s wearing his brown suit and has a removable old fashion trench coat. He also comes with two interchangeable hands and the character’s signature revolver. The doctor did shoot Michael Myers “six times” after all.

The Pleasence head sculpt is particularly impressive and the figure itself has over 30 points of articulation. While Michael Myers usually gets all the love when it comes to action figure treatment, it’s nice to see The Shape’s heroic counterparts get the spotlight too. Especially Dr. Loomis who’s the Van Helsing archetype of the Halloween universe.

Donald Pleasence Gave 'Halloween' An Unforgettable Weight

The original Halloween is most remembered for Michael’s murderous rampage through Haddonfield and Jamie Lee Curtis’ brilliant performance. However, lost in the masterful horror of “The Night He Came Home” was Pleasence who gave one of the most genre-defining performances in cinema history. Whether it was his pitch perfect eerie monologs, his iconic lines, or simple yet slightly crazed stare, Pleasence had such a serious gravitas that the slasher genre would lack in the decades to follow.

Not since John Saxon in Black Christmas had the slasher sub-genre seen such a meaningful side character and Halloween has been trying to fill the Loomis size hole in its franchise ever since Pleasence’s death in 1995. The actor would star in five Halloween films from 1978 to 1995. His last turn as the character in Curse of Michael Myers may be considered a let-down given the film’s production hell and rewrites, but the actor’s horror legacy lived on in the touching flashback in 2021’s Halloween Kills and now this awesome figure from Trick or Treat Studios.

The Halloween franchise is scattered across many streaming services, but the original Halloween, Halloween 4 and Halloween 5 (All films Pleasence was in) are currently streaming on Shudder. Trick or Treat Studios’ Dr. Loomis is up for pre-order now for $199.99. The figure is estimated to begin shipping on January 31, 2024.