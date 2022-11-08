The conclusion to the newest Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends, will soon be coming to digital and physical release after slashing the box office for several weeks following its theatrical release. Halloween Ends will be available to own on digital starting November 15, and the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The film picks up two years after the events of Halloween Kills. Just when Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, thinks that she has escaped the masked killer Michael Myers, she will find herself face to face with the mask of evil once more. With her daughter dead, Laurie now lives with her granddaughter. She finds herself working on a memoir detailing her decades of struggle against Michael Myers. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a series of violent and horrible acts will ignite the final showdown between Laurie and Michael, and only one can survive.

Halloween Ends is produced by Malek Akkad (Halloween), Bill Block (Halloween Kills), and Jason Blum (The Black Phone and The Invisible Man). The new digital and physical release of the film will feature over 30 minutes of bonus content and commentary, including deleted and extended scenes, several featurettes including 'Michael Shakes Things Up', 'Joan's Bunny Slam', 'Corey Reflects Upon Himself', 'Ronald's Stuck at Work', 'Margo Gets the Boot', and 'Joan's Recipe for Disaster'. Other special features include 'Ending Halloween', a feature that goes behind the scenes into the film's final fight sequence, 'Final Girl', a discussion with Jamie Lee Curtis on the legacy of Laure Strode, 'No Place Like Haddonfield', an inside look at the magic of Halloween.

Other special features include a gag reel, featurettes called 'A Different Threat', 'The Visions of Terror', and 'Twisted Deaths'. There will also be feature commentary from ​​co-writer/director David Gordon Green, actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell, co-producer/first assistant director Atilla Salih Yücer, and production assistant Hugo Garza.

Halloween Ends will be available to own on Digital starting November 15. The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting on December 27. Check out our interview with the scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, below: