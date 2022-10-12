Director David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy is expected to go out with a bang. The third installment — this week’s Halloween Ends — is projected to make $50 million in its debut weekend at the domestic box office. This is despite a day-and-date release on Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

The film will go into previews by 5 p.m. on Thursday, before expanding into over 3,800 theaters nationwide on Friday. Some are estimating the horror threequel to hit $60 million in its first weekend, which would be in line with the franchise average.

Rebooted in 2018 by the unlikely pairing of director Green and co-writer Danny McBride, the new Halloween trilogy began on a bright note. The first film made an astonishing $76.2 million in its first weekend, and closed out its run with nearly $160 million stateside and another $96 million from overseas territories, for a global haul a notch above $255 million. The film was also received positively.

The sequel — 2021’s Halloween Kills — wasn’t as big of a box office success, but that’s probably because it was released at a time when the public was still jittery about the pandemic. It made $49 million its domestic debut, and tapped out with $92 million in the United States and Canada, and $39.6 million in other territories, for a total worldwide gross of $131.6 million. It’s worth noting that Kills was also released simultaneously on Peacock.

With the kind of projections that are coming in for Halloween Ends — although, like horror pictures of its kind, it will be front-loaded — it would be safe to say that the Blumhouse era has been a successful one in the long-running franchise’s history. The Halloween series began in 1978 with John Carpenter’s classic film, and has been rebooted three times. Halloween Ends is the 13th installment in the overall franchise, and also the last one to be produced by horror hitmakers Blumhouse.

Jamie Lee Curtis will return as the iconic Scream Queen Laurie Strode one last time in Halloween Kills, which will continue to explore the themes of inherited trauma and PTSD, and will feature the final showdown between Laurie and her tormentor, Michael Myers. The film also features Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as Michael ("The Shape").

The film will also have to contend with holdover hit Smile, which is inching towards the $100 million mark worldwide after passing $50 million domestically a few days ago. After registering one of the best second-weekend holds for an R-rated horror title ever, Smile is expected to drop by 55% in its third weekend, for an estimated $8 million. You can watch our interview with Green here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.