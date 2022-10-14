Universal’s Halloween Ends debuted with $5.4 million in Thursday previews, before expanding into over 3,900 domestic theaters on Friday. The trilogy-capper screened exclusively in theaters for one night only before it was also made available on the Peacock streaming service. Budgeted at a reported $20 million, Halloween Ends is projected to make a healthy $50 million-$55 million in its three-day opening.

The $5.4 million Thursday haul — previews began at around 5 p.m. — is actually better than the $4.85 million that Halloween Kills pulled in previews last year. That film also got a day-and-date release on streaming, although it was released at a time when folks were considerably more cautious about the pandemic. It would appear that Universal is willing to hedge its bets with this release model; worst case scenario, it’ll pull some much-needed new subscribers to Peacock without losing much at the box office.

By comparison, the first film in the reboot trilogy — 2018’s Halloween — made $7.7 million in Thursday previews, on its way to an astonishing $76.2 million opening weekend. The well-reviewed film concluded its domestic run with nearly $160 million, and added another $96 million from overseas territories for a $255 million global haul. Halloween Kills made $49 million in its opening weekend, and tapped out with $92 million domestically, and $39.6 million in other territories, for a total worldwide gross of $131.6 million.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Halloween Ends' Ending Explained: Does Evil Finally Die Tonight?

Halloween Ends, which has been touted as longtime foes Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ final showdown — a statement that should be taken with a pinch of salt given that the franchise has been rebooted thrice already — received mixed reviews from critics. The series was rebooted by the unlikely pairing of director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride; their most famous collaborations before this were probably the stoner comedies Pineapple Express and Your Highness.

While the films have undoubtedly been successful, there is a sense of diminishing returns. The Halloween series began in 1978 with John Carpenter’s classic film. Halloween Ends is the 13th installment in the overall franchise, and also the last one to be produced by horror hit-makers Blumhouse. Green and Blumhouse will now begin work on rebooting The Exorcist.

Joining the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis in the cast are Andi Matichak as Laurie’s granddaughter, Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers ("The Shape").

The film will also likely unseat Paramount’s Smile from the top spot at the box office, which the word-of-mouth hit has occupied for two weekends in a row. Smile is expected to drop by 55% in its third weekend, after passing $100 million globally and $50 million domestically some days ago. You can watch our interview with Matichak here, and stay tuned to Collider for detailed box office coverage over the weekend.