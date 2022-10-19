Reaction has been mixed on the highly anticipated Halloween Ends, the final act in David Gordon Green’s trilogy which brought the quintessential final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Michael Myers together for one last battle. The 39% score tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes is the same as last year’s Halloween Kills, a far cry from the 79% 2018’s Halloween earned. Among audiences, there is a deep division. Some see the risks taken in Halloween Ends, where much of the focus is taken off of The Shape and instead placed on the infection he has planted in Haddonfield, as a bold and interesting step. Others feel cheated. They wanted a movie about Michael Myers and barely got to see him.

What can’t be debated is the success of the film’s opening weekend. Going in, box office watchers projected Halloween Ends to earn $50 million. That would have been an extremely impressive accomplishment, especially considering that the baffling choice was also made to release the film on the streaming service Peacock the same day. It wouldn’t have been impossible to achieve, however: 2021’s Halloween Kills also came out on Peacock the same day as its theatrical release and still opened to a $49 million weekend. Of course, this was during the COVID-19 pandemic, with theaters just starting to return to a new normal. This was also coming off of the highly successful Halloween of 2018, which shocked everyone with a $76.2 million opening. With Halloween Ends only coming a year after the last film, which wasn’t as well liked, there was no way to reach the heights of 2018, but even a $50 million take would have been big news.

Halloween Ends ended up taking in $43.4 milion in its opening weekend. While that didn’t match predictions, it is still a success, especially since no film has opened to more than $40 million since Nope. What makes it even more impressive is that no one had to leave their home to see it. With the decision made to release it on Peacock simultaneously with its theatrical opening, it’s a surprise that so many people still chose to go to the theaters and incur the costs there, when they could have simply watched the movie from their couch.

The idea to release Halloween Ends on Peacock makes little sense. When the decision was made last year to put out Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock at the same time, it was disappointing but understandable. Many were still uncomfortable with going out to big gatherings in public, so putting the film out on a streaming service gave audiences a safe option. What was sure to be a blunted opening weekend would have an excuse due to the pandemic, but also another way to make money through streaming. Still, Halloween Kills opened to a surprisingly big debut, which had to have made it easier to decide to do it again, even though theater attendance has increased rapidly the last few years thanks to massive hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick.

Image via Universal

There was no need to put Halloween Ends on Peacock. Theaters are open, things have returned to the new normal. People are willing to go to the theater and spend their hard-earned money to watch movies. With the popularity of the Halloween franchise, they would have shown up in droves for Halloween Ends. This wasn’t a little independent film with a limited release where the streaming option would have put more eyes on it. Putting Halloween Ends on Peacock made the rollout of the finale look weak, as if studio execs didn’t trust their product and thought people wouldn’t turn out for it. That should not be part of the new normal. Horror films are best seen in a theater, where we can sit with a crowd and feel the fear as one while we scream and laugh together. It’s part of the experience. A streaming service can’t replace that feeling, no matter how convenient it is.

While you can argue that Halloween Ends should not be streaming right now, it didn’t have a big impact on its theatrical success. It’s the biggest opening in months actually, doubling that of Smile and equaling Nope, both of which were not watered down by a simultaneous streaming release. It even far surpassed another iconic horror franchise, making $13 million more in its opening three day weekend than Scream did in January, another film that was exclusive to theaters. The reasoning for this all comes down to one thing: audiences love Michael Myers.

The film’s box office haul shows that, even after 44 years, evil is not dying tonight or anytime soon. Despite how many feel about the last installment, David Gordon Green’s trilogy rejuvenated a dead brand by tapping into the simplistic fear of a scary Boogeyman hunting us in the dark. Halloween films are fun and frightening and nostalgic. They’re familiar, but also desired because we love being scared. It’s a cathartic rollercoaster ride to watch a Halloween movie, especially in a group. We want to see that frightening white mask pop up out of the dark. We want to see Michael Myers kill people in inventive ways while we lean back and cover our eyes. We also want to see the heroine rise up and defeat him. Michael Myers has become horror’s version of James Bond or Batman or Spider-Man, a character so deeply ingrained into our collective pop culture psyche that we don’t know how to live without seeing more of him.

Jamie Lee Curtis will no longer be the heroine to rise up and defeat The Shape, but make no mistake, the evil is not dead. Michael Myers is coming back to hunt down new victims. That doesn’t mean that we’re getting another sequel of old man Michael Myers. But just as James Bond and Batman and Spider-Man continue to be rebooted with new characters and storylines, so will Halloween. It’s been done many times before and will again. They’ll start from the beginning or jump off from another timeline, but either way, the opening weekend success of Halloween Ends, despite the interference of a streaming service release, proves that we want more of The Boogeyman. As long as he keeps raking in money with the kills, we’ll continue to see him haunting Haddonfield.

Halloween Ends is sure to have a steep decline in its second weekend with the mixed word of mouth and the release of Black Adam, but that’s okay. All that matters to most studio exes is the opening weekend, and they’re surely plotting at this moment how to bring Michael Myers back again. When they do, we’ll be waiting.