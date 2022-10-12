In the fall of 1978, John Carpenter started a film franchise that would go on to become a cult classic in the slasher genre. Forty years later, Blumhouse Productions revived Carpenter’s legacy and gave us the latest Halloween series. In between, several remakes, reprisals, prequels, and sequels have come and gone, from various filmmakers, but the latest series has earned immense popularity among fans. And now, 45 years later, the original story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a dramatic end this Halloween. Halloween Ends marks the last sequel to the 2018 series and the 13th installment in the overall franchise.

Halloween Ends sees the entire team of the legacy trilogy returning with David Gordon Green directing and co-writing along with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier also serving as writers on the project. The latest sequel picks up four years after 2018, and is expected to “incorporate elements of the pandemic into the story”. The plot takes off where the events of Halloween Kills end. Laurie is now living with her granddaughter. She has decided to stop living in trauma and move on with her life. But when a local boy, Corey, is accused of killing the baby he was babysitting, it sparks the old rage and terror in Laurie’s life, and she must confront this uncontrollable evil once and for all. And thus, in a blood-curdling and spine-chilling climax, Laurie and Michael will have one last showdown.

But before the last sequel hits the theaters this week, let’s take a look at the major characters and who’s playing who in Halloween Ends. While some of them are reprising their roles from the previous installments, the new movie will see a couple of new characters as well.

Related:Michael Myers' 10 Best Kills from the 'Halloween' Franchise Before 'Halloween Ends'

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode

Image Via Universal Pictures

The story of Halloween begins and ends (most probably) with Laurie Strode. You could even say that she is the reason why the story went on for four decades. A survivor of Myers’ killing spree, Laurie has been escaping the masked killer since he first spotted her, and thus became his arch-nemesis. Laurie has been suffering from alcoholism and PTSD ever since. Starting her life over and over, and even fighting him off every single time, didn’t help her escape the trauma Myers has put her through since 1978. After losing her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) in the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie now lives with her granddaughter Allyson outside of Haddonfield. Although there hasn’t been news of Michael Myers in about four years, one local event triggers the past and finds Laurie in a kill-or-be-killed mode all over again. But this time might be the last for either her or Myers.

Starring as Laurie Strode is Jamie Lee Curtis. Her acting career took off from the very first Halloween film and established her as the definitive scream queen of the time. Curtis has reprised her role in seven (including Halloween Ends) of the 13 movies in the franchise. Although she is recognized for her long list of horror and slasher flicks, Curtis is also reputed for projects across genres, like House Arrest, Freaky Friday, True Lies, Knives Out, and the latest blockbuster, Everything Everywhere All at Once. She will next be seen in movies like Haunted Mansion and Borderlands, coming in 2023.

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape

Image via Universal

The man behind the mask, and without whom there won’t be a Halloween, Michael Myers is the psychopathic killer that terrorizes the town of Haddonfield. He first appeared on Halloween night, in 1978, and attacked a bunch of young babysitters, Laurie being one of them. But when Laurie escaped, it became a personal vendetta for him. Since then, Myers returns on Halloween nights every now and then and attempts to kill Laurie, but so far she has managed to escape every time. Myers is also not without a past. As a child, he was sent to an asylum for murdering his sister. Since then, he has been in and out of facilities but invariably manages to escape. In the latest trilogy, Myers has been set on fire, arrested, and brutally injured, but he's still up and killing. In the final installment, Myers returns to Haddonfield and is about to face Laurie’s ultimate wrath.

Actor and stunt performer James Jude Courtney plays the role of the masked killer and reprises his role from the last two installments. He has appeared in many TV shows and movies like Babylon 5, Philadelphia Experiment II, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and more. Actor-director Nick Castle portrayed Myers in the original 1978 film and reprises his role in the 2018 timeline. As a director, Castle is best known for The Last Starfighter, Dennis the Menace, and Major Payne, and has appeared in movies like Escape from New York and The Boy Who Could Fly.

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson

Image via Universal Pictures

Allyson is Karen’s daughter and Laurie’s granddaughter. She first appeared in the 2018 Halloween, along with her mother. But it's not until the sequel, Halloween Kills, that Allyson has a direct encounter with Michael Myers. After her grandmother is admitted to the hospital following a severe injury from Myers’ attack, Allyson went head-to-head with Myers and tried to injure him. In the final installment, she is living with Laurie and will most likely join her grandma in slaying the evil that has been hounding their family and the town of Haddonfield for decades.

Starring as Allyson Nelson is actor Andi Matichak. The 2018 Halloween was her breakout role and she has been a part of the trilogy since then. Matichak has also appeared in movies like Assimilate, Foxhole, and Son, and popular television series like 666 Park Avenue, Orange Is The New Black, and Blue Bloods.

Related:'Halloween Ends': Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know About David Gordon Green's Bloody Threequel

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

Image via Universal

Frank Hawkins is a sheriff’s deputy in Haddonfield who was the first to put Myers behind the bars after his first massacre in 1978, which we see in a flashback. He first appeared in the 2018 film and reprised his role in the sequel. As a character, Hawkins is a genuine do-gooder and cares for the citizens of Haddonfield. He also happens to have a soft corner for Laurie, but nothing ever materialized on that front. At the same time, he has pure loathing and disdain for Myers and wants him dead, no matter what it takes. In Halloween Kills, Hawkins gets stabbed and run over by Michael and ends up in the same hospital room as Laurie, where they vow to take him down, once and for all. He also realizes that perhaps it was his fault that Myers survived all these years since he stopped Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) from killing him that very first night in 1978.

Will Patton stars as Deputy Hawkins. Patton is best known for his roles in The Postman and Minari and appeared in other movies like Remember the Titans, Armageddon, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Punisher, and others. He has also done some memorable work on the smaller screen, having appeared on Yellowstone, as well as being a main cast member on the series Outer Range.

Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham

Image via Universal Pictures

Corey is a new character who appears in the third and final installment. He is a Haddonfield resident and is accused of killing the child he was babysitting. It is this event that reignites the past trauma for the people of the town and following this, Myers resurfaces with his killing spree after a hiatus of four years. Since Myers has always targeted babysitters, it’s possible that Corey also becomes Myers’ target. But we also know that he is simply collateral damage and setting Corey up for murdering a child is probably just Myers’ sick move to get to Laurie.

Rohan Campbell features as Corey. He is a Canadian actor, who has previously appeared in movies like The Valley Below and Diablo, and TV shows like Mech-X4,Supernatural, and Virgin River. Campbell has been a regular on The Hardy Boys since 2020.

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

Image via Universal

Remember when Laurie was babysitting in 1978 and got attacked by Myers for the first time? Lindsey Wallace was one of those kids who Laurie babysat. Decades later, when Myers returns to Haddonfield, Lindsey also becomes one of his targets. We last saw her in Halloween Kills, where she and her childhood friends were still left with some trauma from their experiences of 1978. She was attacked again by Myers but somehow managed to escape with some injuries.

Starring as Lindsey is Kyle Richards, who made her first Halloween appearance in the 1978 film. She started out as a child actor and appeared regularly on Little House on the Prairie, as well as being featured in movies like The Watcher In The Woods and Eaten Alive. As an adult, she is best known for being a main cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as for ER, Days of Our Lives, The New Celebrity Apprentice, and more.

Among other characters, Michael O'Leary stars as Dr. Mathis, and Omar Dorsey reprises his role from previous movies as Sheriff Barker, Haddonfield's current sheriff.

Halloween Ends releases on October 14, 2022, premiering simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock. Check out the movie's official synopsis below: