When Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th, this Halloweentime must-watch movie will mark the end of an era, being considered the final film in the franchise. When the film was rebooted in 2018, it erased all storylines after 1981's Halloween II and wrote a new story for Laurie Strode when Jamie Lee Curtis returned to battle it out with the boogeyman.

Since 2018, Halloween and its sequel Halloween Kills have featured characters and actors old and new to the franchise, including Michael Myers' original physical portrayer Nick Castle and a brand new face for a grown-up Tommy Doyle, thanks to Anthony Michael Hall. But not every character from the reboot trilogy will make it to the end of the Halloween era.

Returning: Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis)

Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut in 1978 when she starred as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's Halloween, a low-budget slasher that took the world by storm and has become a spooky season tradition for generations.

In 2021's Halloween Kills, Laurie was last seen in a hospital room, speaking some final monologue over Michael Myers' final kill of the film: her daughter Karen. Curtis is set to have one final battle with Michael as the trilogy comes to an end.

Not Returning: Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall)

Little Tommy Doyle plays a small but memorable role in Halloween, being babysat by Laurie and running around the neighborhood with Lindsey in search of help when Michael gets into his home.

While Tommy has had several portrayers over the years—including Brian Andrews and Paul Rudd—'80s heartthrob Anthony Michael Hall took on the role of a grown Tommy in Halloween Kills. But in a devastating twist, as the townspeople attack Michael, he finds the strength to off every attacker, including Tommy.

Returning: Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards)

While Laurie babysits Tommy Doyle on Halloween night, it's Annie who babysits Lindsey Wallace across the street until Annie pawns her off on Laurie to see her boyfriend, leading to her demise by Michael.

Lindsey was played by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsstar Kyle Richards, who reprised her 40-year-old role in Halloween Kills. Lindsey survived Michael's reign in the sequel, but only time will tell if she makes it to the end when Richards returns to the franchise in Halloween Ends.

Not Returning: Karen Nelson (Judy Greer)

Actress Judy Greer was a newcomer to the Halloween franchise, playing Laurie's estranged daughter Karen Nelson in 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills.

Karen proved to be a strong character throughout the first two films, often helping in attempting to take down her mother's stalker, but she proved to be no match for Michael when she was unexpectedly made his final victim at the end of Halloween Kills, allowing for a vengeful Laurie in this final film.

Returning: Michael Myers (Nick Castle)

While Tony Moran is remembered for appearing as Michael Myers at the end of 1978's Halloween when the killer is unmasked for a split second, it's Nick Castle who appeared in the role dressed in that mechanic jumpsuit and white mask as The Shape, and later reprised the role in Halloween II.

Castle returned to the franchise in 2018, this time credited with a cameo and "breathing sounds" of Michael. Castle appeared as Michael again in Halloween Kills and is expected to finish, where he started with another cameo and "breathing sounds" in Halloween Ends.

Not Returning: Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold)

In the first two reboot films, Dylan Arnold played Cameron Elam, the boyfriend of Laurie's granddaughter Allyson and the son of Lonnie, Tommy Doyle's bully in the original film.

But Cameron came to a fateful end in the sequel when Michael murdered his father and proceeded to impale him on a railing and snap his neck right in front of his devastated girlfriend, assuring Arnold will most likely not make a return in the final film.

Returning: Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak)

Andi Matichak made her horror movie debut in 2018 when she portrayed Allyson Nelson, the granddaughter of Laurie Strode, in Halloween and its sequel.

Allyson survived Halloween Kills, but her mother wasn't as lucky: she may be out for just as much revenge as her grandmother when Matichak returns to the role in Halloween Ends.

Not Returning: Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens)

You may remember Nancy Stephens in the original Halloween as Marion Chambers, the nurse who drives Dr. Loomis to the mental institution where they learn of Michael's escape.

Stephens reprised the role in Halloween Kills, revealing she had bonded with Tommy, Lindsey, and Lonnie, forming a sort-of Michael Myers Survivors Club until Michael murders her later in the film, ending this character's run in the franchise.

Returning: Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney)

This slasher has had a lot of portrayers over the years, and actor James Jude Courtney was handed that iconic white mask for the reboot trilogy in 2018.

Alongside Michael's original portrayer Nick Castle, Courtney will reprise the role of Michael Myers/The Shape in Halloween Ends, leaving fans wondering if it really will be the end for this killer character.

Not Returning: Vanessa Wilson (Carmela McNeal)

Credited as Sexy Nurse in 2018's Halloween, actress Carmela McNeal returned to the franchise, this time with the name Vanessa Wilson.

While Vanessa certainly won't be returning in Halloween Ends, her death was memorable in Halloween Kills. Just as she was about to shoot Michael, she accidentally shot and killed herself, leaving Michael to place her and her boyfriend's corpses on a merry-go-round and placing the iconic masks from Halloween III: Season of the Witch on their heads for others to find.

