[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.]Four years after the bloodbath that took the lives of her mother (Judy Greer) and boyfriend (Dylan Arnold) in Halloween Kills, Andi Matichak’s Allyson is in a very different place. In an effort to move forward and leave Michael Myers in the past, she's building a home with her grandmother, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and working as a nurse. A relationship with a Haddonfield police officer doesn't pan out, a connection Allyson seems far better off without, but now there's someone new in the picture -- the town pariah, Rohan Campbell’s Corey Cunningham.

Back in 2019, Corey was accused of killing the boy he was babysitting. Even though he was acquitted of the crime, he’s forever branded “Mr. Aggravated Manslaughter” and a Haddonfield outcast by the community. Allyson’s different though. She sees something in Corey that others refuse to and commits to their budding relationship. In fact, even when her own grandmother grows suspicious of Corey’s condition and the audience becomes very well aware of the darkness and evil he's tapping into, Allyson remains loyal.

It’s a challenging position to be in performance-wise. Creating the necessary spark and chemistry to convince an audience of a genuine draw between two characters in any genre is tough enough. In Matichak’s case, she needs to convince an audience that this a relationship Allyson deeply believes is worth pursuing, even when that audience is well aware that he’s a budding killer.

What’s the key to pulling something like that off? I asked Matichak just that during our Collider Ladies Night interview. Here’s what she said:

“One of the reasons I feel like the relationship between Allyson and Corey works and works really well is because if you pare it down, they're just two people that have experienced very traumatic things and have a lot of pain and are just trying to connect. And they're two people that have been completely ostracized by the town. You have Allyson that's been kind of put on a pedestal and looked at as a hero even though she doesn't feel that way, and then you have Corey who is kind of off to the side and looked at as a pariah. And the community has taken, which we see all the time in life, they've taken this person's pain and kind of made it almost about themselves by taking hold of it and telling you how you feel about it and you what to do next. And these are two people that just genuinely connect on the fact that they don't even have to talk about it, and if they do, they can talk about it in a very free way. There is nothing but love between these two people and it spirals very quickly, but I think that's the reality of it.”

