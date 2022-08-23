Our final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), is making her final stand this October, when she'll come face-to-face with evil itself for the very last time in Halloween Ends. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse's final installment in director David Gordon Green's trilogy will not only get a theatrical release, but will also premiere day-and-date on NBC's streaming service Peacock on October 14.

Nearly fifty years after the most iconic name in horror history made his debut in John Carpenter's Halloween, the life-long battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is reaching its bloody conclusion. This final stand, the conclusion to murderous epic that spanned decades, will be unlike anything fans have seen before, and it can all be seen on the big screen, or from the comfort of your own home. On October 14, Halloween Ends is premiering with a wide theatrical debut, as well as a simultaneous streaming release on Peacock. This time, only one will be left standing.

The first and most iconic final girl in horror history, Curtis's Laurie Strode, reprised her role back in 2018 for the first time since 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. Green's box office-shattering 2018 relaunch, Halloween, picked up where the original storyline left off, with Myers escaping an institution and out for Laurie's blood — again. The face-off was bloody and fiery and left fans hungry for more. The first of this final trilogy became the franchise's highest-grossing chapter, as well as the largest opening weekend for a woman-led horror film. Curtis has been slaying more than the embodiment of evil since her final girl origins in '78.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Halloween Ends': Nick Castle Bids Adieu to Michael Myers for the Last Time

Halloween Ends is set to pick up four years following the events of Halloween Kills, in which Michael hacked his way through the entire town of Haddonfield in order to get to his soulless life's purpose: kill Laurie Strode, the one that got away. In a heartbreaking climax, Michael took his revenge by killing Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), Laurie's daughter, and in Halloween Ends, she's now living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) to polish up her life's memoir. Since that fateful night — the night evil died, but didn't stay dead — Michael Myers hasn't been seen. Now, years later, Laurie is attempting to let go of the rage and fear that Michael's reign of terror has caused, but when a man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing his babysitting charge, the violence and dread is stirred up all over again. If she's ever going to escape his hold over her, Laurie knows that she will have to confront this evil once and for all.

Joining Curtis, Matichak and Campbell in Halloween Ends are returning cast members Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

Halloween Ends will hit theaters on October 14, as well as be available to stream on Peacock. You can watch the trailer below: