David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy has officially ended — or has it? With the movie now available to watch in theaters or on Peacock, I got the chance to ask Green some of my biggest, burning questions about the movie.

Halloween Ends begins four years after the events of Halloween 2018 and Halloween Kills. Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) finally found some peace and has built a warm home with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). However, once again, evil creeps back into the picture, threatening to destroy Laurie, Allyson, and Haddonfield’s future unless Michael Myers can be defeated once and for all.

For anyone who has yet to watch Halloween Ends, the first two questions of this interview with Green are safe to read, but from that point on, the conversation is all about the film’s biggest twists and turns, what they could mean for the franchise’s future, and also how Green is approaching his next horror reboot, a new Exorcist trilogy.

I was reading in the notes that you said sometimes you wanted to lean into the tropes or cliches of the mythology and then sometimes you didn’t, so can you give me an example of one specific trope that you wanted to embrace, but then one that you felt was necessary to subvert in this movie?

DAVID GORDON GREEN: Well, opening with a babysitter horror sequence. You know, you take these iconic movies like When a Stranger Calls and you find influence and inspiration in movies like that. So you've established something that people feel is a little familiar, and then you show them a twist at the end of our cold open that they didn't see coming.

How much did the trajectory of the story for this whole trilogy change from original inception to what we wound up getting in Ends ultimately?

GREEN: I don't know that it changed in any radical form. There were things that we evolved. When we were writing Kills and Laurie was bedridden because she would be because she's been stabbed in the belly a few times, I knew we needed to make a time jump. Or we decided after thinking about it. There was a period of time where it was gonna be all one linear continuous type of movie. But then how are you gonna get this climactic battle out of her? So then we made decisions to evolve it and say, 'Okay, there's a time jump between Kills and Ends,’ and it became a great opportunity and discovery of the fact that we can meet an optimistic Laurie Strode that has gone to therapy perhaps and she's decorating for Halloween, she's inviting this holiday, she's making pumpkin pies, so we can see a Laurie that's in many ways the opposite of the Laure that we met in 2018. And to me, that just becomes a discovery you get from workshopping the script with my beloved co-writers and talking to the actors, turning a camera on things that work and work less and then trying to sculpt something you feel like is the most satisfying. Obviously Kills is just kind of a chaotic art film middle chapter for me. It's just a Michael Myers opera. And then Ends I just wanted to build to make sure I felt emotional, I felt atmosphere, I felt romance. I wanted it to be a love song to the fans, and I don't think anyone's gonna see it coming. They certainly wouldn't expect us to make some of the choices we've made.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.]I want to open up that question to spoilers now as well. Is there any particular thing that happens in Ends that caught you by surprise, where the plan was to go down Path A, but all of a sudden, you realized something and had to pivot to B?

GREEN: I don’t know that we ever have to, but one of the things we did on Ends [is] we had four writers, Danny McBride, Paul Logan, Chris Bernier and myself, and so sometimes we’d get to a point and it would be choose your own adventure. And so we'd get to a point and say, ‘Okay, Corey is at the bottom of the staircase. Laurie is upstairs. You go this way, I'll go that way, and then everybody explore an avenue.’ And so we have infinite drafts of the sequences, not just a page one to page 90. I try to keep scripts about 90 pages. It’s not just a full script, but it's like here we are now, I know we feel good here, you go here, you go here, you know? And it's fun to do those explorations and then get together and we read everybody's and then we workshop what works, what doesn’t. And typically what wins is the one that I’m surprised by the audacity of doing this, the unexpected version here, the twist there. For an audience, it just makes it more fun, I think.

Can you give me an example of a set of pages you read that made you go, ‘Whoa! I didn't think we were gonna do that, but that's a great idea and now we’ve got to pursue it?’

GREEN: Laurie puts a gun in her mouth. One end? Out like a light. Another end? Maybe not.

Here's another really big question with a movie like this; you made a Halloween movie, and you hid Michael for a real long time. What was it like figuring out how long you could pull that off for, and then finding the best way to bring him back into the fold and earn the way you bring him back?

GREEN: It's still a controversy today. I just watched the movie outside of a technical format, meaning in a sound mix or a color correction, for the first time two days ago. We really just finished this movie. [Laughs] So two days ago, and I'm watching it and I'm like, ‘We’re asking a lot.’ But then when we were in the editing room and we would do [it] differently, it felt wrong. And so if you don't have an intuition, if you don't have a vision, you shouldn't be making this movie. And I think there's obvious challenges and things that you would bring to discussion with editors, with producers and say, ‘This is what feels right,’ and at a point we all just looked at each other and said, ‘We’re taking a big risk here, but it does feel right and we know we're getting into. Let’s go for it.’”

That's part one of a big risk with a Halloween movie. Part two of that is you kill Michael Myers.

GREEN: Do we?

I'm very hung up on the line about how the shape of evil changes. That's an idea that's very exciting to me. But what was it like doing that and having some confidence that diehard Halloween fans out there are going to appreciate that and not necessarily go, ‘How dare you make it feel that definitive?’

GREEN: When we're filming that definitive moment, there are 200 people standing around a mechanism watching that. You could hear a pin drop. It's this loud ass grinding mechanism and there's not one person that's making any noise at all. It's just total silence, and that's kind of when we were all hypnotized by what's happening. Most of the production of this movie, in all these movies, are just explorations. We're trying things. Do we want to show this? Let's film it anyway! Let’s have it in the editing room. Let's play with it. And so the whole movie is those types of playful considerations. In that scene in particular, we were just mesmerized and then when we looked at it and it worked and it's beautiful and strange and quiet, again, you got to stick with some direction that you're going, and that one just felt peaceful in a way.

I wanted to loop in Exorcist. What is something about the way you're bringing back that franchise that’s consistent with how you approached Halloween, but then also, what is something that that particular story demands that's unique to how you brought back Halloween?

GREEN: Since I'm making these franchise returns kind of back to back, it's inevitable people will compare them, but they're nothing alike. Halloween is a horror film, it's a slasher movie, it’s midnight madness, good time at the movies, eat some popcorn. Exorcist is a very researched drama about fucked up things. Spirituality, religion, mental health, family. You can overlap those two in these very different sub-genres of horror, but the approach technically, creatively is very different. The similarity is we're taking Chris McNeil, Ellen Burstyn created that character in 1973, so 50 years later we're checking in on her again. She’s a part of this ensemble. The leads of the film are Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd, and a great ensemble of actors that we’ve — I can't say them out loud because I don't think they’ve been announced yet. And then Ellen is a part of that journey, returning to that role. For me, I love having an anchor of perspective. This isn't historical subject matter, but I'm dealing with historic cinematic characters and I've got the iconic actress that played this part 50 years ago, and she's there to ask questions, she's there to evaluate, give me notes on the script and she's become like my spiritual guru that I go to. She’s traveled the world and just the way that the film affected her life, we found ways that the story that we're creating affected Chris MacNeil in certain ways.

Someone recently told me this quote from Joe Wright about how you shouldn't take on a new script or a new opportunity unless you think you have a secret about that story. So what is your secret about The Exorcist that’s uniquely yours?

GREEN: You have one year before you get to learn my secret. [Laughs]

[Laughs] I'll take! I know I’ve gotta wait sometimes. Speaking of the future, or the potential future of this franchise, I was reading a quote that I think you gave a year ago where you were explaining how you had your fun and now it's time to say goodnight to the franchise and move on, but you're basically leaving this mythology open to a new creator to explore more. What would you want to see in a new writer or director? What qualities do you think they need to have to continue exploring the ideas that you leave us with in Ends?

GREEN: See if I had that idea then I'd just keep doing them because they’re so much fun to make. We've tried to be very honorable and authentic, so the next thing should be Kabuki, you know? The next story could be a Bollywood musical of it. Someone should take a radically different approach than I did and prove me wrong and give me something to argue about. I want to get into that fan spot again where I'm just sitting in the audience being like, ‘Boo! Yay! I love it. I hate it.' I want to get back in that forum because that's where the real adrenaline is.”

As much as I'm eager for you to keep making these movies, now you have this platform and you can find an up and coming filmmaker who can absolutely crush it.

GREEN: I like that too! And Malek Akkad who owns the property with Trancas, I know that he's thinking already — he's a wonderful mind and has been a great collaborator on this, and I just know that he's like, ‘What's next?’ And I think it's a really important decision he's got to make.

I don't know if you're gonna want to explain this away, but do you think that Corey was basically doomed from the very beginning? Had that incident at the beginning of the movie not happened, do you think he would have found a better path in life or would he have ended up where we see him end up anyway?

GREEN: The film kind of poses that same question, and I like that the film doesn't answer it, but my answer is if it hadn't been in Haddonfield at that time of communal collapse, I think there would have been people to turn to. Because he didn't have a mother he could turn to in that problem. I think he would have had people he could turn to that could have manifested positivity as opposed to evil.

Was there ever a version of this trilogy where Karen made it to Ends?

GREEN: No, she was always toast. Don’t tell Judy.

I love Judy so much. I wanted her to come back as a ghost, I don't care, do any cliche, break any rule you want. I just wanted her back.

GREEN: I know. I was texting with her the other day being like, ‘I gotta show you this movie so you can punch me in the face.’