Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution.

The Halloween franchise’s Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is, without question, one of the most famous Final Girls in the history of horror cinema. An archetype first identified by author and academic Carol J. Clover, a Final Girl is, as the name suggests, the last remaining female survivor after a monstrous serial killer murders the rest of a slasher movie’s cast of characters. The Final Girl recognizes the horrific power of the killer, shifts from passivity to activity, and uses the weapons of the killer’s arsenal (usually items that stab) to defeat him. Laurie Strode is one of the earliest examples of the Final Girl character type, and her influence is present throughout the history of the slasher canon.

One of the most exciting promises of David Gordon Green’s requel trilogy was the prospect of exploring a new vision of the Final Girl archetype. Rather than simply once again position Laurie as the Final Girl in a battle against Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle), 2018’s Halloween begins the exploration of how the qualities of Final Girl-ness can be passed down generationally. After two films (Halloween and Halloween Kills) that successfully develop the passing of the Final Girl torch from Laurie to her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), Halloween Ends squanders this potential by refusing to let Allyson become the new Final Girl.

'Halloween' and Its Final Girls

Image Via Universal Pictures

Green’s first film is constructed around the passing of the Final Girl torch from Laurie to Allyson. Forty years after the events of 1978’s original film, Laurie is a trauma-worn recluse. Solitarily living in a trap-ready fortress, she desperately awaits Michael’s return so she can kill him. Though battling the effects of PTSD, Laurie retains her Final Girl qualities: she is the only one conscious of Michael’s impending massacre, she actively prepares for his return, and her home is fortified with weaponry to execute him. Though Laurie’s lifestyle has distanced her from her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), she maintains a close bond with Allyson, even though Allyson does not initially believe Laurie’s warnings about Michael’s return.

Once Michael begins his massacre, though, Allyson has no choice but to recognize evil’s power. After she is almost killed by Michael, Allyson escapes to Laurie’s house, demonstrating her realization and acceptance of Laurie’s wisdom. In the film’s climactic confrontation between Michael and the three Strode women, Allyson picks up a kitchen knife (Michael’s iconic weapon of choice), attacks Michael, and stalls him long enough for Laurie to trap him and set him ablaze. As the Strodes flee, Allyson is pictured still holding the bloody knife that she used to help defeat Michael. The final shot of the film is a freeze-frame on the knife in her hand, which suggests the trilogy is progressing toward Allyson taking up the Final Girl mantle from Laurie.

'Halloween Kills' Takes Its Final Girls to the Next Level

Though perhaps a bit clunkier in its construction, Halloween Kills partakes in the first film’s revisionist endeavor. By (somehow) hiding in a (somehow) fireproof gun shed, Michael survives the events of the first film and continues his Haddonfield killing spree. After recognizing the power of evil and picking up the killer’s weapon in the first film, Kills finds Allyson shifting from passivity to activity. After learning that Michael is still alive, Allyson immediately takes action, declaring her intent to join the revengeful mob formed by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall). Karen briefly stops her, asking her to instead sit with Laurie, who is recovering from her wounds incurred during the first film. However, Allyson can no longer remain passive, and she leaves Laurie’s bedside to track down and kill Michael.

Near the end of the film, Allyson comes face-to-face with Michael and demonstrates her burgeoning Final Girl qualities. After Michael murders her boyfriend, Cameron (Dylan Arnold), he targets Allyson as his next kill. Rather than running away, Allyson stands her ground and attempts to stab Michael with his favored weapon, a kitchen knife. Though she does not land a blow, she holds her ground. Michael turns the knife back toward her and Allyson provokes him, saying, “Do it. Do it. Do it!” Her insistence seemingly gives him pause since he does not immediately plunge the knife into her, even though the film’s grisly murders demonstrate Michael holds far more than the necessary strength to do so. Not only does Allyson demonstrate her developed bravery in this encounter, but even Michael seemingly recognizes her uniqueness.

Based on their encounter, though, Allyson has clearly not yet fully developed into the Final Girl her grandmother is. Therefore, the ending of Kills makes room for Allyson to continue her progression in the following sequel by killing off Karen. With Karen removed from the generational chain, Laurie can pass the Final Girl torch to Allyson directly. This is emphasized by a lingering shot on Karen’s body that then cuts to a close-up of Laurie’s face. Like 2018’s Halloween, the film’s end again emphasizes Allyson’s progression and sets up her continued development.

'Halloween Ends' Throws Away All That Progress

After spending two films charting Allyson’s trajectory toward becoming the franchise’s new Final Girl, Halloween Ends completely eradicates the trilogy’s exploration of generational Final Girl-ness. Ends jumps forward four years after the events of the first two films, where Laurie and Allyson are cohabitating peacefully. However, Laurie begins to sense evil in Allyson’s new romantic interest, Corey (Rohan Campbell), whose murderous impulses also give strength back to Michael, who also—briefly—returns to Haddonfield.

Most obviously, Ends dismisses the former film’s exploration of generational Final Girl-ness by refocusing the trilogy’s thematic intent. Laurie and Allyson’s lines of action are sidelined in favor of Corey’s descent to the Michael Meyers throne. Due to his unprocessed trauma, Corey embraces Michael’s darkness and slowly turns into Haddonfield’s new villain. The film is thus far more interested in thematizing trauma’s consequences more than the thematic content the generational Final Girl narrative provides: healing from generational trauma.

At the level of character, the third film blocks Allyson’s progression by depicting her as having learned nothing from the previous two films. When Laurie tries to warn Allyson about Corey’s darkness, Allyson forcefully rejects Laurie’s wisdom, calling her paranoid and suspicious, and chastises Laurie for being obsessed with Michael Myers. Though the context of this confrontation is different, the content nearly replicates the characters’ early conflicts in the first film of the trilogy. Once again, Allyson does not believe Laurie’s warnings and fails to recognize the power of evil. Frustratingly, she even fails to recognize the darkness in Corey, even after her confrontations with Michael. Rather than progressing toward becoming the new Final Girl, she regresses.

Most disappointingly, Allyson is nearly absent from the climactic showdown with Michael. Final Girls make their most significant stands against evil in slasher film climaxes, where they reverse the power dynamic with the killer in order to defeat him. The absence of Allyson in the climax demonstrates Ends’ disinterest in allowing her to fulfill the promise of the first two films. Allyson only appears in the final minute of the showdown, briefly assisting Laurie by breaking Michael’s arm. As the climax and the subsequent disposal of Michael’s body both foreground Laurie, the film positions Allyson as just a supporting character to Laurie’s enduring Final Girl status, rather than passing the baton.

This analysis does not intend to make the case that the film has no value. In fact, some find the protagonist shift to be a welcome change for the franchise. Others appreciate the film’s dedication to Laurie Strode as the ultimate Final Girl. But the film’s failure to focus on the passing of the baton from Laurie to Allyson prevents the trilogy from uniquely reimagining the depiction of the Final Girl archetype, as promised by Halloween and Kills. One of the most significant, influential, and poignant franchises in the history of the slasher film is thus reduced to ending no differently than its innumerable imitators.