Michael Myers has returned, and Laurie Strode has finally said enough is enough. Universal Pictures has just released a new featurette for their upcoming horror film Halloween Ends, which is a tribute to Jamie Lee Curtis's last appearance as Laurie Strode, and also gives some insight into what viewers can expect out of the final film of the Michael Myers horror franchise.

The 60-second clip shows Curtis behind the scenes of Halloween Ends, and opens with her saying, “Welcome back Laurie Strode. She gave it all, her heart, her soul, her blood. But that bubble burst because Michael comes back,” suggesting that the finale to the series will be bloody and dramatic. The rest of the clip offers brief glimpses of Jamie on the set, including getting into hair and makeup, making jokes with the film crew, and ultimately bidding farewell to the cast and crew. “It will be difficult to say goodbye to Laurie Strode. It’s been an emotional movie for me, it has,” Curtis says tearfully at the end of the featurette.

Curtis has portrayed Laurie Strode for nearly 45 years. The Halloween franchise is one of the oldest horror movie franchises in movie history, and her portrayal of Laurie is one of the longest instances that a character has been depicted by the same actor. The original Halloween was released in 1978, and since then numerous films have been released, all staring Curtis. In 2018 a remake of the original film was released, which re-launched the popularity of the franchise and shattered box office records. The second film, Halloween Kills, debuted in 2021, and picked up directly where the first film left off. Halloween Ends is the third and final film of this re-installment, and will depict Strode and Myers battling it out in one terrifying conclusion.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Halloween Ends' Featurette Teases a "Crazy Intense" Final Battle Between Laurie and Michael

Halloween Ends takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, and follows Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson, who is writing a memoir. Laurie believes that Michael Myers is no longer a threat and is ready to put the past behind her, when a young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting. This re-ignites a familiar onslaught of violence as Laurie comes to the horrifying realization that Michael is back once again, and she must finally confront the evil in her last stand.

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green, and features a returning cast of Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers ("The Shape"), and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. The film premieres on October 14, and will also be available for streaming exclusively on Peacock. In the meantime, you can check out the featurette below.