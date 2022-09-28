Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' final confrontation is just over two weeks away and a new Halloween Ends featurette is hyping up their brutal battle ahead. Titled "The Final Battle," it sees Jamie Lee Curtis teasing how both Laurie and Michael have changed since the bloody conclusion of Halloween Kills and how it all sets up for a showdown of epic proportions in her final outing as horror's original final girl.

After proclaiming that fans are going to "lose their f—ing minds," Curtis sets the stage for the final battle at the center of the film. She says that Laurie is very different this time around compared to her depiction in the first two films of David Gordon Green's trilogy. Rather than perpetually waiting for the day when she can confront Michael again, she's finally trying to find closure and put the terror of her boogeyman behind her in favor of having a life of her own. She's even shown in the footage taking care of her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) after Laurie's daughter Karen (Judy Greer) met a shocking end in the previous film. Before she can live that life free from Michael's shadow though, she has to have a "final reckoning," Curtis says. Michael is at his most dangerous and, without her constant preparations and a fortified house ready for his arrival, Laurie's final scrap with The Shape will be her most visceral and desperate yet.

Set four years after the events of Kills that saw many of Haddonfield's residents fall to Michael, Halloween Ends will mostly center on Laurie and her bloody final bout with her boogeyman as she tries to move on and have a life with Allyson, though it also involves a new character named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell). Following accusations that he murdered the boy he was babysitting, a string of violence and chaos is set into motion that brings Michael back to Laurie's doorstep.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Breaking Down the Final 'Halloween Ends' Trailer

Halloween Ends will see other returning cast members join Curtis for her final fight as Laurie including Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins and James Jude Courtney as The Shape along with Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, one of the girls Laurie babysat back in the original Halloween and the only other survivor of that night who is still alive. Green, Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride wrote the screenplay, carrying on with the characters John Carpenter and Debra Hill created. Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block all produce while Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner serve as executive producers.

Halloween Ends puts an end to Laurie and Michael's story on October 14. Check out the featurette below.