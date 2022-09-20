As Laurie Strode’s last stand against Michael Myers grows nearer, more content hinting at the events in Halloween Ends – which hitting theaters and Peacock on October 14 – is revealed. Most recently, a featurette provides audiences with even more content as well as an interview with the scream queen and horror icon herself, Jamie Lee Curtis.

In the clip titled “Halloween Ends – ‘The Final Reckoning,", Curtis discusses what the role means to her as well as the fans of one of the most revered horror franchises in history. One part of the featurette even includes the entirety of the cast and crew applauding while Curtis tears up after wrapping what appears to be her final scene filmed as the iconic final girl. After 45 years, the acclaimed franchise will reach its epic yet terrifying conclusion with Halloween Ends as Strode faces off against her nemesis and the embodiment of evil for the very last time. At the end of this confrontation like no other, the synopsis for the film proposes that “only one of them with survive.”

Halloween Ends picks up four years after the events of Halloween Kills, which premiered in 2021. Laurie is now living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) while she finishes writing her memoir. After allowing the specter of Michael to haunt her, Laurie has finally liberated herself from fear and rage that has determined her life for decades. When a young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and terror is ignited, forcing Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

In the featurette, Curtis mentioned that there was no way for her to know the extent of the love and affection her character would receive while working on the original 1978 film. “That is the heart and soul of these Halloween movies,” Curtis said. “It will be difficult to say goodbye to Laurie Strode.”

Halloween Ends also co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape. The film comes from the creative team that relaunched the franchise with 2018’s Halloween and Halloween Kills. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is also based on a screenplay by Green, Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride as well as characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Producers include Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. Also exec producing are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra and Christopher H. Warner. The production will be presented by Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse, in association with Rough House Pictures.

Halloween Ends debuts in theaters and on Peacock October 14. Watch the featurette below to learn more.