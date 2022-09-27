Just a few weeks before its release, we get the final look at the last showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

On October 14th, David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy comes to a conclusion with Halloween Ends. Releasing both in theaters and streaming on Peacock the same day, Halloween Ends promises to be the final confrontation between final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the masked killer who has haunted her for forty-four years, Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney). Whether this is the last Halloween film, or whether the franchise goes dormant for a few years before rebooting remains to be seen, but Curtis has said this will for sure be her last time in the role that made her a Scream Queen.

Earlier this year, a trailer was released for Halloween Ends, but at under two minutes, it was shorter than most official movie previews, and served more as a teaser than anything else. While there have been more TV spots released of late, the final trailer gives us the best look at what to expect from The Boogeyman next month.

The first shot of the trailer focuses on a jack-o-lantern (a callback to the original 1978 Halloween), before cutting to an overgrown sewer pipe. A voiceover from Jamie Lee Curtis tells us, “It’s been four years since Michael Myers disappeared without a trace,” letting us know that this film will not take place on the same night as the last two Halloween films. We then cut to the new character of Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) as he walks through the darkened sewer. The official synopsis of the film made it clear that Corey is a major part of the plot, saying, “When a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

As Corey heads deeper into the sewer, a hand appears from a crack in the wall and wraps itself around Corey’s neck. We then cut to The Shape, the burnt mask still intact and pulled down over his face. Has he been wearing it this entire time? Has Myers been living in the sewer all these years? Michael chokes out Corey, pushing him to the ground, then picking up a knife, before we cut to the Universal logo. Is this Corey’s end or the beginning of something else?

The next shot reveals Haddonfield on Halloween night, with kids walking down decorated streets. Laurie stands outside what appears to be the old Myers house, looking up at the window where Michael once stood and where her daughter died. Michael’s not there, but he is standing behind a nearby tree, watching her. Laurie turns and catches him as he ducks away.

“I was certain that I saw him watching me,” Laurie tells Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), a survivor of The Boogeyman who escaped him in both 1978 and 2018. Laurie’s granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), who lost her mother to Michael Myers in Halloween Kills, doesn’t want to hear about it. We see her in a room, strongly holding Laurie by the shoulders, the grandmother looking shocked as her granddaughter tells her that Laurie has only pretended to move on, but that she’s “obsessed with death.”

The next shot is back on an ominous Corey, who asks someone we can’t see, “What are you going to do when Michael comes back for you?” Is this before Michael comes for Corey, or did he somehow escape Myers in the sewer? There is then a series of quick cuts, with one noticeable one revealing a radio DJ at work, completely oblivious that The Boogeyman has just walked by his window. We then see Laurie sitting outside the same radio station, watching the front door. Has she tracked Michael down?

After a few more quick shots, including a drowned body in a pool, The Shape is seen chasing a red haired woman in a robe throughout a home, before pinning her to the wall and lifting her off her feet. She’s then revealed to be dead, and we get that infamous Michael Myers head tilt as he takes in what he’s done.

We see Laurie at her home, a voiceover telling us that, “He killed my daughter, but tonight I will kill him,” as Laurie unlocks her front door and steps back into the shadows, waiting for The Shape to enter. Just as was shown in the first trailer, Michael opens a door, where Laurie waits with a gun pointed at his head.

Another shot reveals that Officer Hawkins (Will Patton) is back, with a group of cops, running and shouting Laurie’s name. There’s a quick clip of Michael leaping from the darkness of the sewers once more and a jumble of quick character action shots that are almost impossible to keep up with, but we do see that the poor radio DJ seen earlier is definitely working his last shift. All the while, a swelling version of John Carpenter's original haunting score plays over the action. We get a big reveal in the dialogue, as Laurie tells someone, “Maybe the only way he can die is if I die too.” Laurie Strode has already died twice in the Halloween franchise. Will she lose her life again?

One more shot sees Michael Myers, fallen on a kitchen counter, presumably in Laurie's home. He’s stunned. Laurie stands over him with a knife raised. She reaches down and begins to remove his mask, and then we cut to the Halloween Ends title card. That’s not enough, however, as in one last clip we get Michael prone on the floor, Laurie standing over him daring him to get up. “You came here to kill me. So do it.” With that, The Shape sits up and throws Laurie across the room.

Many questions abound as to what will happen in Halloween Ends. Will Michael live or die? Will Laurie die with him? Who is Corey Cunningham, and what does he have to do with the story? The final trailer serves to whet our appetite with even more questions. On October 14th, we’ll have the answers.