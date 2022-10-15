A trio of factors is apparently impacting the box office performance of Universal’s Halloween Ends in its debut weekend. A day-and-date release on the Peacock streaming service, a series-low C+ CinemaScore, and an unexpectedly solid hold by Paramount’s holdover hit Smile are contributing to Halloween Ends falling around $10 million short of projections. The film debuted with $5.4 million in Thursday previews, and made $20.2 million on Friday, for a rejigged three-day estimate of $43.4 million. That’s way lower than the $50 million-$55 million that the horror threequel was projected to make going into the weekend. In fact, some of the more bullish estimates earlier this week had put the film’s three-day opening at around $60 million.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends has been touted as the final entry in his rebooted trilogy, which began quite promisingly in 2018. The rebooted Halloween opened to $76.2 million in its first weekend, on its way to a $255 million global finish. Last year’s sequel, Halloween Kills, made $49 million in its first weekend, and tapped out with $131 million worldwide. Like Halloween Ends, Kills was also released day-and-date on Peacock. The film plummeted 71% in its second weekend, which doesn’t bode well for Ends’ future.

These films don’t cost a lot to make, and Ends’ reported $20 million price tag means that the movie will be in the black before the second weekend rolls around. But this is a clear case of diminishing returns, despite the “final film” factor that Halloween Ends had going for it. It was billed as the final showdown between iconic foes Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, and star Jamie Lee Curtis’ last outing in the franchise that she helped establish across nearly four decades.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: How to Watch the 'Halloween' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

After topping the weekend charts twice in a row, Smile is expected to ease by just 35% in its third weekend. The film is continuing to over-perform at the box office, after registering a strong $22 million opening weekend, and one of the slightest falls ever for an R-rated horror title in its second weekend. Smile was expected to drop by 55% this time around, but the film’s strong hold — it’s looking at a $12 million finish after a $3.7 million Friday — is expected to push its running domestic total to over $70 million.

Third place will be claimed by the kid-friendly live-action/animated hybrid Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film underperformed in its opening weekend, and is looking at a running domestic haul of just over $22 million after an estimated $7 million second weekend, and $2 million second Friday.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King is aiming for a fourth place finish in its fifth weekend. The film took $1.3 million on Friday, for an estimated $3.7 million weekend haul. The film’s running domestic total stands at just under $60 million against a reported budget of $50 million. The top five was rounded out by 20th Century Studios’ big-time bomb Amsterdam, which is looking at a $2.9 million second weekend after an $880,000 Friday. The star-studded period caper’s 10-day haul is expected to settle at around $12 million, against a reported budget of $80 million.

Total business this weekend is estimated to be around $82 million, which is down 24% from the same weekend last year, when bigger films such as No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were duking it out. You can watch our interview with Curtis here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.