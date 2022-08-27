The calendar is quickly approaching fall. That means genre fans are about to consume a bunch of horror movies. One of the new releases heading our way this October is Halloween Ends. The highly anticipated sequel is set to be the final chapter in the Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) vs. Michael Myers (Nick Castle) saga. To celebrate the upcoming release the amazing folks at Fright-Rags have just announced their new collection based around this terrifying slasher.

The clothing collection features six killer, blood-soaked, designs. The first design is of the teaser poster for the film that sees Myers' burnt-up mask and soulless eyes staring down at something off-screen. Most likely his next victim. This design will be available in t-shirts, baseball shirts, and sweatshirt styles. There will also be an enamel pin available to purchase mimicking the same poster image as well.

The next five designs all come from the minds of the mad scientists who work at Fright-Rags. There’s Myers standing under a blood-red moon with his knife coming off a fresh kill. Ends’ title is cleverly formed from the blood dripping off his knife. Then we have Myers standing menacingly in front of a stained-glass window. Again his knife is dripping blood. This most likely teases a scene from the upcoming film and the unique stained glass window really helps make this shirt pop out against its black background.

Image via Universal

Next, we have a long sleeve shirt of Myers standing in front of the franchise’s namesake. It’s similar in design to the Halloween Kills long-sleeve Fright-Rags did last year, but again, Myers standing on top of Ends’ title spelled out from the blood coming from his knife is a striking sight. The sleeves for this particular design also rock. One sleeve sees Curtis' Laurie reflecting off another bloody knife while the Halloween Ends title makes up the other sleeve. If you thought there wasn’t enough blood on these shirts so far, then the next design is for you. The last t-shirt sees Myers in a blood-soaked rainstorm like he was Mia from the Evil Dead reboot. From an artistic standpoint, this is the most haunting design because of how viciously the blood jumps off the shirt. David Gordon Green’s legacy trilogy has been extremely bloody so far, but if this shirt is to be believed, we haven’t seen anything yet.

The final design sees Laurie in her blue classic franchise outfit holding the pumpkin from the iconic title sequence of John Carpenter’s Halloween. It looks like Laurie has seen better days as she has blood on her shirt and is holding a bloody knife of her own. This shirt does a lot to raise your anxiety as Myers’ haunting presence is looming above. His eyes are glowing orange like a jack-o-lantern and the fall leaves running away from Myers in the wind go a long way to set up Halloween’s staple atmosphere. You can almost hear Carpenter’s legendary musical score just by staring at this shirt. This design will also be available in a t-shirt, baseball shirt, or sweatshirt form.

Fright-Rags has always been one of the best horror clothing brands around, and they have once again outdone themselves with this scary new collection. Their Halloween Ends shirts will go up for pre-order next Friday, September 2. The pre-order period will run for a week until September 8. The shirts are expected to ship the week of September 30 and arrive just in time for fans to watch Halloween Ends in theaters or on Peacock on October 14. They haven’t released the prices for the collection yet, but if it's anything like their past releases, the t-shirts will be $28, the baseball shirts will be $38, and the sweatshirts will be $48.

While we wait for Fright-Rags’ Halloween Ends collection to drop dead on our doorsteps, you can view the collection in its entirety down below. You can also visit Fright Rags’ website to view all their past killer collections.