The end of evil is coming home as David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends is finally available on digital. Capping off the director's remake trilogy, the film returns to Haddonfield two years after Michael Myers' killing spree in Halloween Kills with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finally trying to move on from her boogeyman with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). When a young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing the child he's babysitting, a string of violence sets off that assures the return of evil one last time. With the home release of the film and the special features that come with it, however, we know that the set wasn't nearly as grim as the story. Collider can exclusively reveal a new gag reel clip that has Matichak and others yukking it up as they wrapped up Halloween.

The clip starts off with Matichak and Curtis both screaming for their respective coverage, though Matichak readily admits she's not up to snuff with what Curtis can do. She says that moment made her realize she'll never be a scream queen capable of the full-throated screeches of her in-universe grandmother, but merely a "scream princess." Afterward, we get some clips of Matichak and Campbell in a scene at the doctor's office where Campbell just can't keep it together when talking about chocolate milk. It closes out with some charming footage of Green and Curtis together where Green resorts to some childish armpit noise jokes to get a laugh out of the horror veteran. In return, she teases him about really wanting a good line for the trailer.

These scenes are part of a gag reel included among the other special features available with the home release of Halloween Ends. Also in the package are a slew of new featurettes, deleted scenes, and a feature commentary with Green, Matichak, Campbell, and more. With Halloween Ends being Curtis's final outing as Laurie Strode, some extra content will explore the character's legacy and Curtis's connection to the character. In total, the exclusive footage adds an extra 30 minutes on top of the movie's runtime, giving fans a glimpse into Green's vision for the end of the franchise 44 years in the making.

RELATED: 10 Times Horror Movie Characters Watched Other Horror Movies

Cast and Crew for Halloween Ends

Joining the trio of Curtis, Matichak, and Campbell in the trilogy's end is a mix of franchise veterans and new faces including Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney. Green shared writing duties this time around with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernie. While they took some questionable risks with the story that didn't sit completely well with fans and critics, Halloween Ends remained a force at the box office, garnering over $100 million globally.

Fans still have the Halloween Ends 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to look forward to on December 27, but the film is currently available to purchase digitally and to stream through Peacock. Check out the clip of Matichak, Campbell, Curtis, and Green all having some laughs on set below.