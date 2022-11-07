The Halloween season may be over, but horror movies are still killing it in theaters. This includes Halloween Ends which just crossed $100 million at the worldwide box office with $102.9 million. The film has made $63.45 million domestically and $39.46 million internationally thus far. This is all despite the “final film” in the franchise getting a hybrid release on Peacock.

While Halloween Ends has become the most divisive film in this iconic horror series, no matter where you land in the conversation, you can’t argue with these blood-soaked results. With a reported $20-$30 million budget, Ends has more than made a profit. That being said, it’s still the lowest grossing of the new Halloween trilogy with its predecessors Halloween 2018 and Halloween Kills making $259 million and $133 million worldwide respectively. Kills was also affected by a similar hybrid release. However, given the mostly negative reviews, fan reactions, and the fact that the last film in a trilogy is rarely the most financially successful installment, Universal and Blumhouse should be pleased with this milestone.

These results are also another reminder that moviegoers prefer their horror on the big screen. Especially when it comes to franchise icons like Michael Myers. Halloween Ends has joined horror films like Barbarian, Smile, Terrifier 2, and Don’t Worry Darling that have kept the box office alive while theaters around the world have weathered the storm of a light seasonal release schedule. Factors like having Halloween Ends shown in IMAX in its first week of release also helped entice weary horror fans to see this conclusion in theaters.

Ends can be called many things, but it's a film that tried to do something new with an arguably tired franchise formula. This is a film that has more in common with Halloween III: Season of the Witch than any other Michael Myers entry in this 44-year-old franchise — a feature that either made fans fall in love with it or quickly drove them away. David Gordon Green's final film took major risks that saw Michael, Laurie, and the larger town of Haddonfield be used for a larger conduit of evil. It was a morbid tale about long-lasting trauma turning into terrifying paranoia., and how the mere thought of evil influences our actions on a daily basis. This blood-soaked slasher also had a bigger focus on Allyson and her romantic relationship with Corey, the newest Halloween addition. Their dark Romeo and Juliet-style tragedy is the twisted anchor that holds this film’s unique madness into place while also setting up one final satisfying showdown for Laurie and Michael. However, through this film’s bleakness, there’s a bittersweet story about finding hope and closure in the darkest of times.

No matter the reason, whether it be John Carpenter’s brilliant musical score, Green’s atmospheric direction, or Jamie Lee Curtis’ last stab at Laurie Strode, most people went to see this emotional horror trilogy in theaters. This is most likely the final major milestone for Ends before the film leaves theaters and arrives on Blu-ray and VOD in the near future, but $100 million is nothing to scoff at. Halloween Ends is still in theaters as well as streaming on Peacock. Before you make your horrifying journey to the theater, the trailer for the slasher can be viewed down below.