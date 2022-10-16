Universal’s Halloween Ends is poised to become the number one film at the global box office in its opening weekend, with $58.4 million worldwide. The film made an estimated $41.2 million in its debut weekend domestically, and another $17 million from 77 international territories. Director David Gordon Green’s trilogy-capper opened in over 3,900 theaters in the United States and Canada, and also debuted day-and-date on the Peacock streaming service. Incidentally, the most bullish box office projections had put the film's domestic opening at around $60 million.

Mexico was the top international market for Halloween Ends, with $2.6 million. That’s twice as much as what its predecessor Halloween Kills made in 2021, and the third-biggest pandemic-era opening for a horror title, behind The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Black Phone. The United Kingdom and Ireland accounted for $2.4 million, and Germany delivered a $1.6 million opening after a record-breaking (for a horror film in the pandemic era) Thursday haul.

Brazil delivered $900,000, Italy accounted for $700,000, and Spain stood at $600,000. Halloween Ends registered the biggest opening weekend for a pandemic-era horror title in Austria, Sweden and Finland. Overall, it took the top spot in 20 overseas markets.

Halloween Ends has been touted as the final entry in Green’s reboot trilogy, which began in 2018 with the well-received Halloween. That film made $76.2 million in its first weekend, and ended its run with nearly $160 million stateside and another $96 million from overseas territories, for a global haul of $255 million. Last year’s sequel, Halloween Kills, made $49 million its domestic debut, and tapped out with $92 million stateside, and $39.6 million in other territories, for a total worldwide gross of $131.6 million. Halloween Kills was also released simultaneously on Peacock.

Billed as the long-awaited final showdown between horror icons Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, Halloween Ends welcomes Jamie Lee Curtis back one last time as Laurie, and once again revisits the themes of PTSD and trauma that the reboot trilogy has been so fascinated by. Curtis has played the role across four decades, beginning with director John Carpenter’s seminal original film, which was released in 1978. Halloween Ends also features Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham and James Jude Courtney as Michael (The Shape).

The film is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, Green, Danny McBride, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra and Christopher H. Warner. Halloween Ends is playing in theaters and on Peacock. You can watch our interview with Green below, and check out the synopsis as well: