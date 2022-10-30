Considering its controversial day-and-date release in both theaters and on the Peacock streaming service, Universal’s Halloween Ends is performing about as well as expected. The divisive trilogy-capper has made nearly $95 million globally, with $34.3 million coming from 76 overseas territories and $60.3 million from North America. Internationally, the film is performing ahead of its predecessor, Halloween Kills, and in line with Universal’s Nope and Paramount’s Scream.

The film’s top international market is the United Kingdom, where it has made $5 million so far. Halloween Ends is pacing ahead of Halloween Kills in Mexico, where it has made $4.7 million. Germany follows with $3.6 million, while France has accounted for $2.8 million. Australia, Italy, and Spain have delivered $1.7 million, $1.6 million, and $1.4 million respectively so far.

Billed as the final installment in director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends was met with polarizing reception from critics and fans. Collider’s own Alyse Wax wrote in her mixed review, “Halloween Ends seems to be an attempt to give Halloween fans something new, something unique, and something a little different from what they had seen before, and unfortunately, it doesn't work.”

Many have also expressed surprise at the lack of the villain Michael Myers’ presence in the film, which largely focuses on a new character played by Rohan Campbell, and his burgeoning relationship with Laurie Strode’s granddaughter, Alison, played by Andi Matichak. Although the film does end with a face-off between the two iconic foes, Michael appears mostly in spirit prior to the film’s final showdown.

Green’s reboot franchise kicked off in 2018, with the rather well-received Halloween. That film ended its run with nearly $160 million stateside and another $96 million from overseas territories, for a global haul of $255 million. The poorly received Halloween Kills also debuted day-and-date on Peacock, and made $92 million stateside, and another $39.6 million in overseas territories, for a total worldwide gross of $131.6 million.

Each of the three new films in the now 13-film-long franchise deals primarily with the theme of inherited trauma. Additionally, Halloween Ends marks the final appearance of star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie. She first played the character in director John Carpenter’s seminal 1978 original. Halloween Ends also features Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as Michael (The Shape). You can watch our interview with Green below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.