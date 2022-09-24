It’s officially Fall which means it's almost time for Michael Myers to return one final time in Halloween Ends. Horror fans are less than three weeks away from the film's release. Because of that, there have been a ton of new images dropped in the last few days teasing Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode's last showdown. However, Laurie’s not the only one in Haddonfield haunted by The Shape's return. Other than our favorite final girl, the only survivor of Halloween night 1978 is Lindsey Wallace played by Kyle Richards. Now, thanks to Curtis, fans have a new official look at Lindsey in Ends, and she seems to still be processing the demons, or should we say boogeymen, of her past.

The image shared on Curtis’ Instagram shows Lindsey dressed up all in black. It appears that she’s a morbid fortune-teller of some kind. She has candles all around her, a crystal ball, and is holding up a tarot card. We can’t tell whose fortune she’s giving, but judging by the bleak expression on Lindsey's face, her customer is not long for this world. Curtis used the post to honor Richards who has been playing Lindsey since the original. “She and her character have been doing this as long as I have. I wonder if her tarot cards saw this longevity in our futures?”, Curtis wrote.

The focus of Ends marketing has been solely on Laurie and Michael’s battle, rightfully so, but Halloween is much bigger than Laurie. If the last film Halloween Kills taught us anything, it's that Michael has infected all of Haddonfield. Especially for Lindsey, who was just a kid in 1978, there’s a lot of lasting trauma from that horrific night. We got a hint of what that has done to Lindsey in Kills, but since that movie was moving at a thousand miles an hour, the film didn’t have time to fully explore her character. With Ends starting back up at square one, four years later, this finale looks like it will fully explore all the cracked psyches left behind by Michael.

Image via Universal

Also, Lindsey is one of two survivors still alive from 1978. Kills was an absolute bloodbath and saw the brutal deaths of Tommy Doyle, former Sheriff Leigh Brackett, and Nurse Marion Chambers. Only she and Laurie are left. Halloween night 1978 and 2018 forever connect them along with Laurie's granddaughter Allyson — loss and trauma are what bond them together. While Laurie has seemingly moved on from Michael and Halloween at the start of Ends, it appears that Lindsey hasn’t. It will be interesting to see where those two different paths take them in this seemingly final film.

Fans have been anxiously waiting to see if Laurie will survive Ends, but that might be distracting us from the actual horror of this film. Even if Laurie wins this fight, survival doesn’t matter when all the people you care for are dead. Laurie has already lost her daughter Karen and her best friends Annie and Lynda. All she has left is Allyson and Lindsey. Kills showed that no character is safe, it feels like Lindsey may not survive this particular Halloween night.

Halloween Ends, the final film in David Gordon Green's legacy trilogy, releases in theaters and on Peacock on October 14. To prepare for the end, you can watch the previously released teaser trailer down below.