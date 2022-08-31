Empire Magazine has revealed a new image for the upcoming slasher sequel Halloween Ends, the final installment of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy which began with 2018's Halloween, a film that directly followed John Carpenter's 1978 classic and ignored all past sequels. The new image for Halloween Ends features Michael Myers threatening a terrified woman with his signature knife, with the woman sporting fresh cuts and smeared with blood, creating a rather terrifying scene.

Halloween Ends is being described as a much more intimate experience than last year's gorefest Halloween Kills, taking place four years after that film and following Jamie Lee Curtis's Laurie Strode as she faces off against her arch nemesis Michael Myers one final time. Filmmaker Green spoke with Empire about the last chapter of his sequel saga, saying, "If our second film was free-for-all, violent chaos, this is a more intimate, atmospheric conclusion.” Green also spoke about the film's ending, saying, "It changes every day. In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, ‘What if we do this one thing…’ I speak with John [Carpenter] and Jamie Lee Curtis regularly about it. It’s exciting, uncertain, satisfying and sad. I’ve enjoyed the ride but it’s probably time to get off. I think we’re gonna go out with a bang.”

Halloween Ends is directed by Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. In addition to Curtis, Halloween Ends stars Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney as iconic villain Michael Myers. The film has been rated R by the MPA for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references. The film is currently being described as a break in the formula of its predecessors, with John Carpenter calling the film a "departure" from the last two movies in an interview with Bloody Disgusting.

Halloween Ends will be released in theaters and on Peacock simultaneously on October 14. Check out the new image below:

Here's the official synopsis for Halloween Ends: