All good things must come to an end, and that’s exactly what the cast of Halloween Ends has been grappling with in recent days. Since John Carpenter’s original horror cult film Halloween hit screens in 1978, actor Nick Castle has worked alongside the director in the capacity of both an actor and co-author in several of the other productions coming from the mind of the legendary filmmaker. Castle was the first to don the emotionless spray-painted and stretched out Captain Kirk mask and portray the slow walking, quick stabbing killer and now, he’s preparing to bow out.

In a photo released to the actor’s Twitter, the Escape from New York writer bid adieu to the character while working on the finishing overdub touches for the upcoming finale in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. We know what you’re thinking — Michael Myers never speaks, and you’re right! In the post’s caption, Castle penned a quick pun about “breathing some life” into the sadistic killer one more time. While he’s a man of absolutely zero words, there’s one thing The Shape does well, and that’s heavy breathing. The photo reveals Castle with hands over his mouth, breathing into the microphone while a shot of Michael appears on a screen in front of him. With the premiere date just two months away, those backing the feature are in crunch mode with getting final touches like this one all tied up.

Unlike 2021’s Halloween Kills, which picked up directly after the events of 2018’s Halloween, Halloween Ends will jump four years into the future with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) trying to put her past life behind her while penning a memoir and taking care of her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). Ready to take a big step forward in life, Laurie has put the kibosh on her struggle with Michael and hopes to never see him again, leaving all the pain, anger, and anguish the dark figure has caused in her life behind her and starting anew. But, in the world of Halloween, things never seem to work out for Laurie or the rest of the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois. When one of the town’s teenagers is accused of murdering a boy he was babysitting, the terror is stirred up once again, putting Laurie on a collision course to clash with The Shape with only one of them coming out alive.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 6 Things To Know About 'Halloween Ends' So Far

The R rated film will also mark the end of an era with Curtis planning to put the role of Laurie Strode behind her since playing her in a handful of Halloween features over the last 44 years. While we aren’t sure if she’ll ever appear in any more Michael Myers films, Kyle Richards will be (for now) bidding adieu to her character, Lindsay Wallace, as well. In the original film, Lindsay was the child Laurie Strode was babysitting the night Michael came home. She appeared in Halloween Kills, reprising her role for the first time in decades.

Halloween Ends will slash into theaters on October 14. Check out Castle’s farewell post to The Shape below.