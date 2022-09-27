This October, Halloween is coming to an end. The last chapter in final girl Laurie Strode's stand-off against the mythic face of evil Michael Myers will play out in Halloween Ends, the final entry in the recently revived Halloween franchise. And to honor the upcoming stand-off between the two horror icons, Halloween Ends will be released to IMAX for one week only starting on October 14. You can purchase tickets for the limited IMAX release, and see participating IMAX locations here.

Halloween Ends takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills. The new film sees Laurie, played by the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis, living with her granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak. Finally, at home in her new peace, and recovering from the death of her daughter, Laurie is putting the finishing touches on a memoir detailing her decades-long struggle against Michael Myers. After years of struggle, it seems like Laurie has finally freed herself from a life of paranoia and fear, deciding instead to embrace life.

However, Laurie's fragile peace comes crashing down when a young man named Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell, is accused of killing a child under his care as a babysitter. The incident will ignite a trail of violence and horror that will force Laurie to confront the face of evil one last time.

Image via Universal

The new film is the final chapter in a long and winding road for Laurie Strode. This revived Halloween series, which began with the 2018 film Halloween, served as a return to the original film, released in 1978. The 2018 film also served to wipe many of the myriad Halloween sequels from the film franchise's canon. Certain plot lines, such as Laurie Strode being Michael Myers' sister and the infamous Halloween H20 film, were stricken from the official canon of the franchise.

The original Halloween was directed by the iconic John Carpenter, who also created the film's score, which has endured on spooky playlists for decades. Carpenter created another piece for the upcoming film. Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green.

You can catch Halloween Ends in theaters starting October 14, and the film's one-week IMAX run will begin on the same date. The IMAX release will give viewers an immersive experience of the last chapter in Laurie Strode's fight against the masked killer. You can purchase tickets for the IMAX event here, and check out the trailer for the new and final Halloween film below.