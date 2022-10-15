Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed at your own risk.

Halloween Ends may be one of the strangest films in one of the longest-running series in horror that has never been lacking in them. Strange, in this case, does not always mean consistently good or entirely cohesive. Indeed, much of it feels like an extended cinematic prank where we are being led down a central narrative that is not really about Halloween or even the infamous Michael Myers at all. While this may be disappointing to many who were expecting to see the iconic killer wreaking havoc once more, there is still much to be appreciated in the eccentric approach David Gordon Green took in this closing chapter to the newest trilogy. It is certain to be divisive, even with an explosive ending that does it a lot of favors, but there is something that proves to be wonderfully wacky in how it all is constructed.

Most centrally, this fascinating film keeps Michael out of the picture for the majority of the runtime. He remains a constant looming presence as he has before, but it can’t be overstated just how much this one isn’t really about him. The main characters are still Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) though they aren’t who we begin with. Instead, it mostly centers on a new character that didn’t seem all that significant in the trailers. We first meet Corey (Rohan Campbell) in an effective opening sequence that ends in a shocking and brutal tragedy for which he gets blamed. Years later, after Michael has since disappeared, he has become an outcast in the community. Besides his certainly…unique parents, the only person to show Corey any kindness is Laurie. She even tries to set him up with Allyson which will have repercussions that none of them could see coming. The film takes its time with this and there are multiple moments where you may find yourself wondering about when Michael Myers is actually going to show up in his own film.

Without tipping off things too much about where it all ends, even when the killer does make his appearance, nothing ever goes as expected. It does play out somewhat how we saw in the trailers, with Corey discovering Michael living underground. However, he doesn’t pick up his knife right away and get back to murdering. Instead, Michael seems to suddenly form some sort of psychic connection with Corey that begins to take over his life. Before this, he had previously seemed like a flawed yet potentially good kid who had made a mistake that he was now having to live with. Following this encounter, the story and him begin to go down a wild path. This all takes some getting used to as, even with the reveal of the masked killer, the film doesn’t seem all that interested in bringing him fully out into the open until much later. For better or worse, this isn't the experience of the misfire that was Halloween Kills, where Michael was let loose and just went on an extended rampage for the entire run. Whereas that had a lot of kills that even got a bit goofy, this final entry in the trilogy is another beast entirely.

There is an anarchic sensibility to the experience as everything that preceded it doesn't really matter. Sure, there are acknowledgments about significant events like how Strode’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer) was killed at the end of the last film. With that being said, the story is much more centered on the way Corey is beginning to become corrupted and creepy. Michael is certainly connected to this, but he isn’t the most pressing threat in these moments. Nothing is straightforward and, even as it isn’t entirely successful, the experience of watching it is eerily engaging. There is a mean streak to it as, both in terms of its violence as well as its narrative progression, it seems to enjoy breaking itself and the characters apart. Michael, at least initially, seems to practically be in some sort of state of persistent hibernation and doesn’t have the same horrifyingly unquenchable thirst for violence as much as he did before.

He does begin to “wake up" though in his own sweet time. What makes it mostly work is how this more patient and unpredictable approach ultimately pays off. Without the finale, this film would be nothing but a fool’s errand where we were toyed with for nearly two hours. The way it then gets pulled together ensures all the stabs in random directions eventually find their mark. Michael regains his sense of menace in a way that is more impactful because of how the film didn’t overuse him early on. His final reintroduction is as gradual as it is oddly gregarious as it goes to the beat of its own drum. It is a strange artifact that stands out from a crowded field of largely lackluster entries as it holds together despite repeatedly tearing itself apart.

Obviously, just because an experience is unexpected does not necessarily mean it is good. An act of subversion is not always executed well and Halloween Ends falls somewhere in the middle. What could have been a disastrous decision to almost entirely excise Myers from the story, last done in the third film’s failed attempt to turn the series into an anthology, manages to somehow come together. It is a work that intentionally wrong-foots the audience from the very beginning by withholding much of what we had anticipated this movie being until the final part of the last act. Much of it plays out as more of a thriller in the town of Haddonfield where the haunting threads of Trauma, with a capital T, remain woven throughout. The flood of gore and violence then arrives in a manner that is designed to be darkly comedic for horror-going audiences. This demonstrates a clear affection for the material that also serves as an adversarial ribbing of the rules of how this is supposed to go. It is by no means the best of the Halloween movies. However, it is certainly the one that has the absolute least of its slasher subject though in a manner that manages to weirdly work in fearsome fits and sinister starts.

