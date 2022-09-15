Michael Myers and Laurie Strode will be having their final showdown in Halloween Ends, which is coming to theaters and Peacock on October 14. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her character is not preparing for the final fight like she did for Halloween Kills; in fact, she teased Strode is battling a different threat when Michael (James Jude Courtney) returns for her.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Curtis discussed Strode’s mental state in Halloween Ends, which is set four years after the events of Halloween Kills – the second film in the David Gordon Green-directed Halloween trilogy. Unlike the 2021 film where her character was ready for a fight, Curtis teased that her iconic character has finally moved on from her fear of Michael. Strode is struggling with an entirely different threat, making it an even bigger surprise when he returns for a “final reckoning.”

“There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old,” Curtis said about her character in Halloween Ends. “This is a movie where she’s actually moved on because Laurie doesn’t see Michael coming. And that’s a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl.”

Curtis alludes to another character being Strode’s main concern when the highly-anticipated film begins, so much so that she is no longer thinking about the first killer in her life. “Then Michael comes back. And so the fight was an unexpected fight,” she continued.

She described the opening sequence of Halloween Ends as “every parent’s worst nightmare.” Curtis sets the scene “crazy intense” scene, which sounds very familiar to fans of the Halloween franchise and in particular the John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher. “This is a babysitter with a child on Halloween night, that goes terribly wrong. It’s so crazy intense,” she says. “It is a startingly and thrilling way to open this last Halloween movie.”

Halloween Ends also features the return of Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins as well as Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. The film hit theaters on October 14, and it will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Check out a synopsis of the film below: