It’s a bittersweet day for Halloween fans everywhere. Today, America’s favorite scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram to share the news that she has wrapped filming for the upcoming Halloween Ends and with it, also broke the news that this would officially be her last venture into the world of Laurie Strode.

Featuring several photos of her fellow cast members, Curtis wrote a heartfelt post about her time on set of the David Gordon Green directed, Blumhouse produced film trilogy. The legendary actress wrote about the “great friends” she has gained as well as the “wonderful artists” she’s worked with on the newest installments of the Michael Myers based series. She also gave a shout-out to her fans who have shown up for both her and her character, Laurie Strode, after all of these years. Co-stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and The Shape himself, James Jude Courtney also got a mention in the post. To round it out, Curtis shared her enthusiasm for fans to see the new movie.

Taking front and center in the photo series, Richards, rocking her character’s iconic bangs, strikes a pose with a face shield in position. A fan favorite and OG on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards reprised her role of Lindsey Wallace for the newest films, a choice that almost certainly drew in viewers from a different crowd to the Halloween universe.

The second photo in the lineup shows director Green, hard at work on his laptop. Deep in thought, the filmmaker is wearing a cutoff with the word “Green” written across the chest. The sleeveless look puts his upper arm tattoo on display, a body mod which he got after losing a bet that the 2018 film would cross the $100 million box office line.

Next, Curtis shared a group shot of her and two peers in a vehicle, smiling and looking happy to be back to work on the set of the third film. The following three photos feature glamorous closeups on Matichak, Green, and Richards each serving their best looks for the camera. Another Halloween themed tattoo makes an appearance, this time as a wrist piece with the words “Laurie Strode 4 Ever” inked on the unknown person’s skin. Finally, there are three of the same picture of an unknown subject doing head stands. Whether Curtis meant to post this three times or not is up in the air, but we love it nonetheless.

Halloween Ends will round out the Green shot trilogy that had its beginnings with 2018’s Halloween. The films are a continuation of the original 1978 John Carpenter feature, in which a knife wielding madman, Michael Myers (Nick Castle), stalks a local babysitter, Laurie Strode (Curtis), killing countless innocents on his way. Halloween 2018 picks up forty years after the events of the original film and follows Michael Myers’ escape during an asylum bus transfer gone wrong. Heading home, he focuses his eyes on Laurie, her daughter Karen (Greer) and granddaughter, Allyson (Matichak). 2021’s Halloween Kills picks up immediately after the events of Halloween (2018) and shows the townspeople of Haddonfield, Illinois rising up against their torturer. Chanting their rallying cry, “Evil dies tonight!” the citizens bond themselves together in an attempt to cut down Michael once and for all.

While it remains to be seen whether Curtis meant this will be a wrap for her on just this trilogy, or if we will never see her Laurie Strode again in the Halloween universe, we can all shed a tear that this chapter is coming to an end, but also look forward to seeing it unfold in October.

Halloween Ends arrives in theaters on October 14. Check out Curtis’s post below:

