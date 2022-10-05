From leading the pack as the queen of Beverly Hills to starring opposite the original scream queen on the big screen, Kyle Richards’ return to the Halloween franchise was not only highly anticipated, but a genius move on the part of production. The Bravo star, who’s been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its debut season in 2010, was a member of the original 1978 John Carpenter helmed flick, but didn’t return to the franchise until David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween. Now that we’re a little over one week away from the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in Halloween Ends, Richards took to her Instagram to share with fans what stepping back into the role of Lindsay Wallace has meant to her.

As the crew works hard on the set behind Richards, the actress talks about how much of an “appreciation” she has for being given the chance to return to her character over 40 years later. Referring to her work on the first film, during which she was only eight-years-old, she says, “When you’re a child you don’t really appreciate it as much,” adding that coming back to the set “has been such an incredible experience.” She goes on to praise Green and his crew for putting in such a terrific amount of time and effort on the trilogy to “make the best movie they can make.” Further speaking to the joy she felt on set, she adds that being around the group’s “comradery” was “inspiring” and “made [her] feel good.”

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will know that starring opposite Curtis in Halloween was a formative time for Richards which sparked a decades long friendship. In fact, Curtis has appeared in two episodes of the reality series, once in Season 4 and then again in the current season. Not the only actress in her family, Richards’ younger sister Kim Richards also found success as a child star appearing in films including Escape to Witch Mountain and Tuff Tuff as well as holding down a five season run on Housewives. Their other sister, Kathy Hilton, (who you should never say “no” to should she invite you to join her conga line, iykyk) is the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton, and is also currently appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Image via Universal

Halloween Ends will not only mark the last film in Gordon Green’s telling of the slow walking killer known as The Shape, but will also be the last time Curtis will appear in the role of final girl Laurie Strode. Picking up four years following the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) are moving forward with their lives. Their peace is soon disturbed after a local teen (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering the young boy he’s babysitting. As evil returns to the town, Laurie will find herself in a knock down, drag out fight with Michael with only one of them leaving with their life.

Along with Richards, another housewife is set to appear in a Hollywood production, that being Sutton Stracke, who will soon be seen guest starring on the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. You can see Richards’ Instagram message below and get ready to see who’s the last one standing when Halloween Ends arrives in theaters and on Peacock October 14.