Richards was there when it began and she'll be there when it ends.

Kyle Richards was there when the Halloween franchise began in 1978 and she'll be there when it ends next year. She's set to reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace, the girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysat in the first movie, for the upcoming Halloween Ends, per a report from Variety. She previously made her return in Halloween Kills earlier this year.

Richards' return comes in part due to a warm fan reception to her reappearance in Halloween Kills. Originally, there were no plans for Wallace to appear in the final chapter of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, but they changed course after audiences loved her performance. Wallace survived her second encounter with Michael Myers in the film, bringing her story full circle from the original Halloween in which she faced down the killer as an eight-year-old with her playmate Tommy Doyle and Strode.

"When my character didn't die, I was like, 'Uhh, hello!'" Richards said in an interview with Variety regarding her return, also expressing excitement to potentially share the screen with Curtis as they had in the series' beginning. "The last movie, I saw Jamie on the set, but we didn’t have stuff together. So I’m really hoping that there is more stuff together. I can’t talk about any storylines, but all I can say is that we start filming in January, and I’m so excited to return with Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green.”

Since appearing in Halloween, Richards has become a popular reality television star through her appearance on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while making strides in her acting and producing career. She's set to appear in Peacock's first holiday film The Housewives of the North Pole and is currently the only remaining original cast member on Beverly Hills, all while appearing in the latest entry under The Real Housewives banner, Ultimate Girls Trip. For eight years, she was also known for playing nurse Dori Kerns in the medical drama ER.

Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions praised the return of Richards for the last film, saying to Variety:

"We are thrilled that Kyle will be reprising her role in Halloween Ends. The return of iconic characters in Halloween Kills was really important to David Gordon Green and he took great pains to bring back the original actors when he could."

Halloween Ends is set to premiere on October 14, 2022.

