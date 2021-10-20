Director and co-writer David Gordon Green spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how Kyle Richards might be back for Halloween Ends, the final chapter of the new Halloween trilogy. Richards showed up on Halloween Kills as Lindsey Wallace, a part she played 43 years earlier on John Carpenter’s original film.

In 1978’s Halloween, Richards played one of the children being watched by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) when Michael Myers begins his killing spree on the fictional suburban midwestern town of Haddonfield. The kid survives the brutal assault of The Shape, and Halloween Kills tries to explore how the gruesome events of the original movie shaped Lindsey into the adult woman she is now. Lindsey confronts the Shape once again in Halloween Kills, but according to Green, that might not be the last time we see Richard’s character.

Talking about Lindsey’s character growth between the original film and Halloween Kills, Green said:

“In the '78 film, you see that moment with her [Lindsey] and Tommy upstairs in the hallway after their confrontation with Michel Myers, and Laurie is pleading with them to get out of the house and go get help, and she's their protector. So it was cool to be able to take that character full circle to a sequence we have on the playground where she has a very similar, protective moment with kids on a playground. It was fun to be able to see her role reversal, her maturity as a character. I'm not sure we've seen the last of Kyle Richards in our franchise.”

After his successful 2018’s soft-reboot of Halloween, David Gordon Green is helming two sequels. Halloween Kills was released this October, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. Halloween Kills brings Laurie, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) together to take down the monster who haunts this family, setting an epic conclusion for the third part of the trilogy next year.

After just one week since its release, Halloween Kills is already proving to be a box office success, hauling $50 million in the U.S. during its first weekend. The movie is available right now in theaters and on Peacock.

