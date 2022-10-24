Divisive is perhaps the best word to describe David Gordon Green's capper to his Halloween reboot trilogy Halloween Ends. The highly anticipated film hasn't hit home with fans nearly as well as the film that kicked off this reinvigorated take on the classic slasher franchise, landing with an underwhelming 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. Largely, the backlash to the film came with the direction Green took the story, taking the spotlight off of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and instead focusing on newcomer Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a young man wrongfully accused of murdering the boy he was babysitting who strikes up a relationship with Lauries granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak)

Green explained to MovieMaker, in an interview, that his divisive angle was always the intention for the film, never the Laurie and Michael grudge match hyped by the myriad trailers, featurettes, and promotional material for the film. He said:

We had to decide how we wanted to wrap up these characters. How do we want to make it not just a nice, neat bow on a franchise? Honestly, we never once considered making a Laurie and Michael movie. The concept that it should be a final showdown-type brawl never even crossed our minds. I wanted to see where it would go. I wanted one to win, one to die. But we were always more ambitious with that. So how did we want to go out? By doing what no one except us would do: make a love story. It’s our version of going out with a bang and opening our hearts to this community and these characters.

By crafting a darker romantic tale between Corey and Allyson, Green looked to put his stamp on the franchise by moving past Michael Myers to show how evil can spring from anywhere. The outcast Corey proved the perfect vessel to inherit the evil left in the wake of Myers. Through showing him trying to find love and acceptance in Haddonfield only to be constantly ridiculed and pushed to the brink as the townsfolk pin him as a murderer, it crafts a much different path to evil than the backstory for Myers. Green even sought the blessing of franchise creator John Carpenter when adding Corey into the film, comparing his decision to shake up the formula to that of another incredibly out-there Halloween sequel from Carpenter himself - Halloween III.

Regarding the backlash to Halloween Ends, Green merely shrugged it off as a product of taking a bold direction with characters and a story so beloved. Featuring a script from Green alongside Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride, it's uniquely their own and Green acknowledges that some fans will be alright with that and some won't:

It’s funny, when someone says, "Build your dream house on this real estate using this title and these characters," everybody is going to find a different little thing that’s meaningful for them and they’ll make it their own. That’s what I did. For every bite of backlash, you also get people that are thanking you for taking it to a new place and keeping it alive and full of love.

Halloween Ends is out now in theaters and on Paramount+. Check out Collider's own interview with Green below.