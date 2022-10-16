Forty years, seven movies, three separate timelines and one powerful actress at the heart of it all: Jamie Lee Curtis has officially said goodbye to her character of Laurie Strode. She solidified a name for herself in 1978 with John Carpenter’s original Halloween and brought to life the most influential final girl in horror movie history. Saying goodbye to Laurie was never going to be simple, but David Gordon Green’s new timeline had promising potential. So much of Halloween Ends promotion centered around the closing of Laurie and Michael’s story, with Curtis officially saying goodbye to the character through tearful vignettes. It was unsure how the film would pay tribute to such an important character, but many fans feared she wouldn’t make it out alive. With Ends now out for the public to see, we know that Laurie does indeed make it out alive, but just because she lived doesn’t mean her story was closed properly. In fact, the entire thing left a sour taste.

How do you say goodbye to horror’s ultimate final girl? Certainly not like this.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Significant Contribution to the Ending of 'Halloween Ends'

Laurie Strode's History

Laurie was the main focus of John Carpenter’s 1978 film, she was the protagonist, the pure-as-snow final girl who would go on to battle Michael Myers. She returned for Halloween II in 1981 where she was largely sidelined but even still, she was a star. Despite being heavily medicated due to injuries, she still managed to escape Michael and, with the help of Dr. Loomis, put an end to the monster.

The films went on the spawn a franchise, but Curtis didn’t return for all of them. Instead, Laurie was given an off-screen death that would be retconned in Halloween: H20 — which saw Curtis return to the series after 20 years. It was meant to close the chapter of Michael and Laurie’s story and was a companion piece to Halloween and Halloween II. It has the perfect, triumphant ending in which Laurie comes out victorious, having killed Michael once and for all. Of course, in the name of money, this would also be retconned in Halloween: Resurrection, which once again saw the demise of Laurie Strode. It felt like a slap in the face to both fans and the character, taking away such an iconic and strong moment from her for the sake of making yet another sequel (that is now widely regarded as the worst of the franchise.)

When Halloween (2018) was announced and had Jamie Lee Curtis attached to it, fans were promised a proper look into the character of Laurie Strode, 40 years later. It kept that promise and gave a poignant and realistic look into trauma and how it would affect someone who lived through what she did. Halloween Kills sidelined her again and while it was slightly disappointing, it made sense given her situation (similar to Halloween II) and besides, there was still Halloween Ends coming, so there was no need to fret.

However, Ends did exactly what Kills did, only worse. Rather than simply setting Laurie to the side but still giving her important bits of dialogue and development like its predecessor had, Ends sidelines her completely and makes her feel like a background character in her own story. After so much promotion that focused on this being the end of Michael and Laurie’s story, fans were led to believe that was the film we would get, and it was the film we should have gotten. Instead, what we received was a film that felt more like a middle entry and was a disappointing bid adieu to our final girl.

Goodbye, Laurie Strode

For how involved Jamie Lee Curtis was with the film, and how heavily this trilogy relied on her character, it’s baffling how much Halloween Ends disrespected her character. Going in, the biggest fear for Laurie was that she would die along with Michael. Sure it would have been a victorious death, as she would have finally defeated him, but it also would have taken away from her character’s development over these past three films. Unfortunately, the latter happened anyway and her character feels starkly different from the films preceding this one.

Halloween Ends does have a killer showdown between Michael and Laurie, there’s no denying that. But even though it's brutal and unpredictable, it’s over far too soon and in the end, the day is saved by Allyson who comes in mid-battle. So much of the film just feels like it’s constantly chipping away Laurie’s character and unraveling the decades of character development that’s been built up. Yes, watching her stare down at Michael as he’s thrown into a trash compactor, and knowing he’ll truly never be able to harm her or her loved ones is a powerful moment, but it still felt like there was something missing.

There’s no proper wrap-up to her story or any real mention of what she’ll do now, she’s just sort of there. She does share a sweet scene with Frank Hawkins in which they discuss cherry blossoms, but then the film ends with a freeze-frame shot of Michael’s mask on her coffee table and her haunting voice saying: “The truth is, evil doesn’t die, it just changes shape.” And we’re left to wonder what the hell is going on. Her farewell feels like it was tossed into the script at the last minute as if they had finished the movie already and went “oh crap, we forgot about Laurie!” Of course, seeing her and Frank share a moment was well-deserved after all they’ve been through but was it truly enough for our final girl?

After the events of Halloween Kills, with Michael killing Tommy, Marion, Sheriff Brackett, and most notably Laurie's daughter Karen -- one would assume that would only add fuel to the fire that burns in Laurie Strode. Especially when taking Halloween Kills' alternate ending into consideration, Halloween Ends was shaping up to be a proper revenge flick -- with Laurie about to go on a rampage and take out Michael once and for all. That’s not what this film is. Not in the slightest and that’s such an oversight. He took so much from her 40 years ago and has now taken the most important person in her life and there’s just… nothing?

Yes, the film jumped ahead in time, but the Laurie Strode we’ve seen would never rest after such a thing. And given how Laurie has waited 40 years with bated breath for Michael to come back so she could kill him once and for all, it seems highly unlikely she’d just begin to relax after he took out an entire neighborhood worth of people and vanished. It’s as if the film forgot it had already established a story for her because this is not the Laurie Strode we saw in H18 and Kills. It even ruins her relationship with Allyson, something that H18 showed us was fairly strong. It’s just a lot of decisions that don’t make much sense in the grand scheme of the franchise. Perhaps Ends would work as a stand-alone film but as an ending to a trilogy and a farewell to Laurie Strode it’s abysmal.

Halloween Ends was never going to please everyone and there’s no easy way to write out such a long-standing character, but there’s simply no denying that something was missing. With how much she was sidelined during the film, it felt as though the movie was building to a big final act for her specifically, and it just never happened. Allyson got the heck out of Haddonfield and Laurie stayed. Couldn’t we have seen her packing up? Maybe looking through memories? Something, anything that would feel like a poignant and proper ending to such a legendary character.

Despite how audiences feel about Halloween Ends and the trilogy as a whole, there’s one thing everyone can agree on and that’s the lasting influence of Jamie Lee Curtis on the franchise. Curtis has given her all to the character of Laurie Strode, through the good films and the bad, through terrible storylines and retcons galore. It’s sad to see her say goodbye to the character after 40 years, but there's one thing that remains: She will forever be the final girl.