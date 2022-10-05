Halloween Ends, much like the 2018 Halloween and its sequel Halloween Kills, is getting a novelization. The Halloween Ends novel will stalk its way online and onto bookshelves October 18.

Each novelization has followed the events of their films, with some extended content added in the novels that is not covered in their respective films. Halloween's novelization included certain events like the uncovering of Sheriff Leigh Brackett's journals, and Halloween Kills' novelization included events like the mention of Tommy Doyle's Thorn tattoo on his arm (a nod to the Cult of the Thorn presence in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers).

The novelization of the 2018 Halloween was written by John Passarella, and the Halloween Kills novelization was written by Tim Waggoner. The Halloween Ends novelization is written by Paul Brad Logan, who is also a screenwriter for the aforementioned film.

Halloween Ends is the last movie in the original Halloween franchise, which started with John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween, and with 2018's Halloween being a direct sequel of that film. Halloween Ends takes place four years after the ending events of Halloween Kills and Michael's reign of terror on the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. Laurie Strode, the franchise's final girl played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is writing a memoir about the terrors she endured, and living and recovering with her granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak. Michael Myers (or as many know him, The Shape or The Boogeyman), has not been seen for the last four years. All has been quiet, and Laurie seems to be letting go of the past, embracing and living her life without fear. That is, until Corey Cunningham is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting. These events force Laurie to control and face this evil, and finally destroy it.

You can preorder the novelization of Halloween Ends from all major bookstores. The movie will be released in theaters and on demand on Peacock on October 14, which means you can enjoy the book not long after the movie is released. To get yourself in the mood for the book's (and the movie's) release, watch the trailer and check out the synopsis for Halloween Ends below: