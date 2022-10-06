As New York City Comic Con rolls on, bringing its usual chaos and big news to nerds of all stripes, there's one masked figure you might want to be on the lookout for — the face of evil, Michael Myers himself. And for the occasion of New York Comic Con, a new poster for the upcoming Halloween Ends has just been released, featuring the artwork of Bob Gleason, the artist behind the 1978 film's iconic poster.

The new poster shows Michael Myers painted in contrast against a black backdrop, he holds his signature kitchen knife with a gleaming sharp edge. His mask is looking a bit worse for wear in the new poster, with the left half looking just as we might remember from the first film, smooth and white without an ounce of expression. The right side is in shadow, grizzled and worn from his decades' worth of evil pursuits.

The new poster was released as a part of Halloween End's participation in New York Comic Con. Additionally, the film has teamed up with New York Comic Con on Instagram for a special character hunt that con attendees can participate in. Both accounts will be posting an image of two costumed characters that will be roaming around the packed Javits Center. Attendees will be able to find these two characters and ask them for a "Trick or Treat." Attendees who participate will be asked to follow the costumed characters' instructions in order to redeem the new poster at the Halloween Ends booth, located in the Inner Roadway from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The Halloween Instagram account will also be hosting a very special and very spooky Hide and Seek contest throughout the day. Attendees will be on the lookout for Michael Myers himself. If you spot the masked killer, you can win a special numbered edition of the poster print. The numbered edition is very limited and only for those who are brave enough to hunt for Michael Myers.

Halloween Ends is set to premiere in theaters on October 14, 2022. The film serves as the final chapter of the iconic horror series and the new Halloween trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the film as her iconic final girl character Laurie Strode, who will have to face off against Michael Myers one last time. The film takes place several years after the events of Halloween Kills.

New York Comic Con started today and will end on October 9, 2022. You can check out the exclusive New York Comic Con Halloween Ends poster below.