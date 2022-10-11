Consisting of twelve films (half of which star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode), Halloween Ends is finally saying goodbye to a long, long-running story in which Laurie Strode has battled and fought with Michael Myers for decades. The screams, the countless kills, and the spooky iconography have been staples of the terrifying tales that have been told in the Halloween franchise.

So, ahead of David Gordon Green's saga-ending slasher movie, many movie-goers are remembering other horror finales in franchises and sequels. From Wes Craven's final dreams of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) to a long-awaited trip back to a haunted forest, horror fans said goodbye to fan-favorite characters and long-running stories in these scary (and not-so-scary) movies.

The following entries contain spoilers.

'New Nightmare' (1994)

When reality and fantasy meet once again, Heather Langenkamp (playing herself) considers teaming up with director Craven for another film in the franchise as her son, Dylan (Miko Hughes), is haunted by villain Freddy Krueger. Consequently, Heather must confront the demon from her past and end the nightmares once and for all.

Directed by Wes Craven, 1994's New Nightmare would mark a fitting conclusion for the horror maestro, and, as a result, he would not make another movie in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise again. In fact, New Nightmare would also be the last time Englund would wear the iconic make-up and stripy knitted jumper of horror icon Freddy Krueger. Finally, the meta-infused slasher would be the final time Heather Langenkamp would appear in A Nightmare on Elm Street movie too.

'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Quickly following the events of the previous movies, Evil Dead II, Ash (Bruce Campbell) is taken back in time to the Middle Ages. There, he must battle and defeat an army of the undead to return to the present day.

1992's Army of Darkness, which is filled with horror-comedy and general goofiness the trilogy has been often known for, marked the final time Sam Raimi took charge of directing this low-budget horror story about evil books and stop-motion animated skeletons. While this also marked the last cinematic appearance of Campbell as Ash, the man equipped with a chainsaw for an arm, he would later return in Ash vs The Evil Dead—a TV show that ran for three seasons.

'Scream' (2022)

When Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega), are attacked by Ghostface, familiar franchise favorites—Chief Dewey (David Arquette), long-tormented Ghostface survivor Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), and news reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox)—are called back into action to stop more murders happening in Woodsboro.

Featuring more meta-commentary on film sequels and reboots, 2022's Scream features a suspense-filled opening scene that subverts expectations and even more gory kills. However, the fifth film in the Scream franchise marked the final appearance of series regular Arquette as his character dies in the movie. Also, while another film has already been shot, Neve Campbell has confirmed she won't be returning for any more Woodsboro adventures. So, the latest slasher film in the series has had to say goodbye to two regulars.

'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

After the death of her husband, Chief Brody (Roy Scheider), Ellen (Lorraine Gray) goes to the Bahamas following the death of her younger son. Convinced a shark, the same one that killed her son, is following her, Ellen Brody teams up with Hoagie Newcombe (Michael Caine) to take down the shark.

Critically panned upon release and ridiculed ever since Jaws: The Revenge marked a sad end to a 12-year-long story that began with the 1975 critically-acclaimed classic Jaws. It was the final chapter that involved the Brody family being haunted by a killer great white and was also the last time Lorraine Gray played Ellen Brody, who was the wife in the first installment of the Jaws saga.

'Zombieland: Double Tap' (2019)

In 2019, a beloved band of zombie killers—Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin)—returned in Ruben Fleischer's horror-comedy Zombieland: Double Tap. When Little Rock leaves to find people her age, Tallahassee, Columbus and Wichita must unite to save her from the highly-evolved zombies.

Ten years after the post-apocalyptic events of the first Zombieland movie, the sequel would reunite popular characters with the approval from fans of the original film in the process. Marking the end of an era for audiences that grew up with the original in 2009, Zombieland: Double Tap also stars Zoey Deutch as the scene-stealing Madison.

'Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' (2021)

Following an intense exorcism, Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) are called back to deal with the same demon from the previous exorcism that has now possessed Arne (Ruairi O'Connor).

2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, helmed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), marked the third and final installment in the spooky stories of The Conjuring trilogy. This film would be the last time Wilson and Farmiga would reprise their roles as the duo. A fourth film in the Conjuring universe has not been announced.

'Alien: Resurrection' (1997)

Set 200 years after David Fincher's Alien 3, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) reawakens as an alien-human hybrid clone on board a vessel ship heading for Earth. However, when the evil scientists' experiments to re-populate Xenomorphs go badly, Ripley and a group of mercenaries try to escape and destroy the ship before it lands on Earth.

Like the Halloween franchise, the Alien movies of the '80s and '90s would mainly focus on one woman's fight against a seemingly unstoppable monster. But, like Halloween Ends and other horror finales, all stories have to have an end. And so, Alien Resurrection would signal the end of one of the greatest protagonists and heroines in film history.

'Gremlins 2: The Bad Batch' (1990)

Set in New York, Gizmo (voiced by Howie Mendel), the lovable character whose adorable look has apparently been stolen by Baby Yoda, gives birth to more Gremlins. As they wreak havoc, Gizmo and some other human characters must put a stop to their mayhem.

Almost several years after the first Gremlins film, the group of blood-thirsty creatures returned for the last time to wreak more havoc in Joe Dante's horror-comedy sequel Gremlins 2: The Bad Batch. In what would be a movie that proved to be the end of an era for a lot of kids' childhoods in the 1980s, Gremlins 2: The Bad Batch was a box-office disappointment when it was released in 1990.

'Blade: Trinity' (2004)

The third movie of the Blade trilogy, Blade: Trinity, saw the return of Wesley Snipes as vampire hunter Blade. Forced to team up with the likes of Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds) and Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel), who are part of a group known as Nightstalkers, Blade faces his biggest challenge when he has to battle Dracula.

For kids who grew up watching the Blade movies, the horror-action superhero sequel would be the final time Snipes would play the titular Marvel character. However, even though Blade: Trinity, directed by David S. Goyer, was the last to star Snipes, an all-new Blade movie is in the works headlined by Mahershala Ali.

'Blair Witch' (2016)

The film follows James (James Allen McCune), along with a few of his friends, as he ventures to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of his sister, Heather Donahue (Rei Hance).

In 1999, movie-goers were terrified to go into the woods when the box-office and cultural phenomenon The Blair Witch Project was released in theaters. The film was a huge factor in reviving the found-footage genre. Flash-forward almost 20 years to 2016, and fans of the film would return to the scary forests in the criminally under-rated and long-developed horror sequel Blair Witch. Directed by Adam Wingard, the supernatural sequel would bring closure to James in terms of finding out the real reason why his sister went missing after the events of The Blair Witch Project.

