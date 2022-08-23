Along with having a handful of stellar original releases, this year has seen the return of horror icons like Ghostface and Esther. However, this October is also marking the conclusion of two genre legends’ battle in Halloween Ends. Laurie Strode and Micheal Myers will face off one final time on October 14 in both theaters and on Peacock. Coming off the announcement of this finale’s hybrid release, Universal Pictures has released a new poster that sees the two enemies side-by-side.

The new image features Michael Myers in his famous dark blue jumpsuit and expressionless white mask that has been very weathered by his more than 40-year reign of terror. Behind him is Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, who has come a long way since Halloween Night 1978. She has lived in fear all her life and has been preparing for her rematch with Myers since that dreadful night. However, like the first two films in this new trilogy have shown us, all the prep time in the world can’t prepare you for the return of pure evil. Laurie is one of the original “final girls” and what Curtis has brought to this franchise is nothing short of iconic. Because of that, it will be interesting to see what happens to Laurie in this film. Will she live up to her survivalist title to the very end, or will she finally meet her fatal end at the hands of Myers? That’s the scary question horror fans have been anxiously waiting to get answered.

While this new poster doesn’t reveal any new information about the plot of the supposed final film, there are a few nice details here like the color scheme of the poster’s backdrop combining the black palette of Halloween’s marketing with the fiery rage of Halloween Kills. The orange smoke found at the bottom of the poster will instantly remind you of the bloody aftermath of Kills, which saw legacy characters like Tommy Doyle and Laurie’s daughter Karen murdered by the hands of Myers. No one was safe that particular Halloween night. From everything we have seen from the upcoming finale thus far, including the teaser trailer released earlier this summer, Ends is going to finish this sequel trilogy’s intense bloody madness with a horrific bang.

Image via Universal

Halloween Ends will be picking up four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson are trying to move on from Michael Myers along with the horrors of Halloween 1978 and 2018. However, Myers is still out there, and when a babysitter is accused of murder, the whole town of Haddonfield goes spiraling once again. All it takes is one good scare for fear and bloodshed to point back to the boogeyman himself.

Over the last 40 years, Halloween has been one of the most recognizable horror franchises around. Michael Myers and Laurie Strode's ongoing battle has been the stuff of legend, and you can feel that chilling weight in this new poster. What director David Gordon Green and original franchise visionary John Carpenter have brought to this new trilogy has been a ferocious love letter to Halloween. It has been the perfect balance between gory kills, masterful suspense, and heart-pounding trauma.

However, this terrifying saga finally comes to an emotional close when Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock on October 14. Until then, you can view the new poster down below. You can also stream the original Halloween on Shudder as well as Halloween Kills on HBO Max now.