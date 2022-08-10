Michael Myers is ready to rain down all the blood, violence, and gore he can in what’s set to be the final battle between himself, Laurie Strode, and the citizens of Haddonfield, Illinois. Halloween Ends has officially received its rating and, keeping up with the previous two installments in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy, it’s nabbed an “R”. Fans can chalk it all up to the copious amounts of “bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references.”

This means that we can expect Green to deliver on the same blood spurting, gut oozing fine-tuned touches that he capitalized on in the film’s predecessors Halloween and Halloween Kills. It also means that we can expect more rousing speeches about taking the slow walking, quick stabbing Shape down from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode with plenty of curse words feathered in for dramatic effect.

With the clock quickly ticking down on the reveal of what will be the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, we’ve been treated to a wealth of information on what to expect from the upcoming battle royale, including a trailer which was released back in July. Unlike Halloween Kills, which picked up immediately after the events of 2018’s Halloween, Halloween Ends will transport viewers four years into the future and see Laurie living in a post-pandemic world. It’s here that we’ll find our scream queen penning her memoir and living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), lying low after the harrowing events of the last film when Michael Myers made his escape. But, just when she thinks she’s out, Laurie (and the rest of the town for that matter) is pulled back in when Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a local teenager, is under suspicion for murdering a boy he’s babysitting. The madness and panic that unfold from here will put Laurie on a collision course with her biggest rival in a fight to the death.

Image via Universal

Both Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney will return to don the mask of the Shape for the final moments of Green’s franchise. While many members of the ensemble, including Laurie Strode’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer), have been hacked off, we can expect to see Kyle Richards reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace along with Will Patton’s Deputy Frank Hawkins and Omar Dorsey’s Sheriff Barker. Joining Campbell as a new-to-the-franchise face will be Michael O’Leary as Dr. Mathis.

Lock your doors, leave your lights on, and get ready for blood to spill and swear words to be shouted when Halloween Ends slashes into theaters on October 14. You can see the trailer below.