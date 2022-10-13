David Gordon Green’s reenvisioning of John Carpenter’s classic Halloween has come to a close with Halloween Ends, and it does, in fact, end. Whether that ending is the right ending depends on your relationship with the franchise.

Halloween Ends takes place four years after the events of the Green's first two Halloween movies, which were set on Halloween night in 2018. However, Ends opens on Halloween in 2019. A young man, Corey (Rohan Campbell) is babysitting a kid named Jeremy while his parents go to a Halloween party. The kid turns out to be a jerk and plays a trick on Corey, locking him in a room upstairs. Corey kicks the door down, which causes Jeremy to go sailing over the banister and land with a crunch in a pool of blood three floors down–right in front of his horrified parents.

Fast-forward to 2022. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is a changed woman. She has bought a house and is living a quiet–but unarmed–life with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), who is now a nurse. Laurie is working on a memoir, and has returned to some of the activities she enjoyed doing in the original 1978 Halloween: knitting and baking. She even celebrates Halloween now. Luckily, though, Laurie is still a badass underneath it all. Laurie meets Corey at a gas station, when she scares off some high school bullies who are beating him up. She takes him to Allyson to get his hand stitched up, and a romance buds between the two of them. Unfortunately, a large amount of this film is devoted to their relationship, which gets to be pretty trying. Corey doesn’t start as a bad person, he is just put in a bad situation. He is never sent to prison for Jeremy’s death, though the details of why are never disclosed, but he is a pariah in town, and his mother is overbearing to the point of abuse. Similarly, Laurie is blamed for bringing Michael Myers to town, for wreaking havoc on an otherwise quiet corner of suburbia.

It is difficult to go into much more about the film without getting into spoiler territory, but from the reactions in my screening, anyone who has a deep love and affection for the Halloween franchise did not like this movie. However, those who enjoy the Halloween films casually seemed to love this installment. The theme of Halloween Ends seems to be, like with all Halloween films, the essence of good versus evil, with Michael Myers representing evil and Laurie Strode representing good. Yet something that began in Kills and comes to its conclusion in Ends seems to be the idea that Haddonfield itself is actually the evil, or the genesis of evil. After all, there were the ridiculous, angry mobs in Kills. There were no mobs in Ends, but there was plenty of anger in the air (some justified, some less so), and evil seemed to have taken root in other folks in town in a way we hadn’t seen before. There was one particular scene (I won't spoil it, but you will know it when you see it) that left me saying, "what the fuck was that?" - and not in a good way.

Laurie has changed, once again, in Ends. It made sense that, after losing her daughter in Kills, and with her boogeyman seemingly disappearing, she had to come to terms with moving on with her life, but she seemed to switch between 1978 Laurie and 2018 Laurie a little too easily. Kills should have had a bit more of a middle ground, as it's hard to buy Laurie slipping back into traditional grandma habits (which are remarkably similar to her old teenage habits). But after she turns into back Kick-Ass Laurie, this development is irrelevant anyway.

The final showdown between Laurie and Michael Myers is pretty thrilling, perhaps because we know that this is the last time we will ever see the pair face off (supposedly). Whichever side you land on, whether you are Team Laurie or Team Michael, you won't feel cheated by the conclusion of the film, which makes what preceded it a lot easier to forget about and made the movie, in general, a lot more palatable.

Halloween Ends seems to be an attempt to give Halloween fans something new, something unique, and something a little different from what they had seen before, and unfortunately, it doesn't work. Halloween Ends makes the story less about Michael and Laurie, and more about Allyson and Corey, which is not something you want out of the final outing between two titans of horror. Even if their final fight is good—great, even—it still leaves the audience wanting more.

Rating: B-

Halloween Ends comes to theaters and Peacock on October 14th.