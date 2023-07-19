Although he’s been cracking mysteries alongside the rest of the gang in Hulu’s The Hardy Boys, more fans were drawn into the talents of Rohan Campbell in 2022 thanks to his leading role as Corey Cunningham in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends. Appearing opposite returning franchise stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, and Kyle Richards, Campbell’s character added a few new twists and turns as audiences tuned in for the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle). During a December 2022 interview with Collider's Arezou Amin, Campbell opened up about his time on the set of the final film in Green’s trilogy and how it shaped his return to The Hardy Boys for the show’s third and final season.

Calling his experience on the set of Halloween Ends “really, really special,” Campbell described the atmosphere as “a bit of a family, and a bit of like a summer camp.” While longtime fans of Halloween are sure to connect Curtis and Castle’s name to the original 1978 John Carpenter film as well as several titles after that, Campbell revealed that Green also has a penchant for bringing “the same crew since university” onto his projects with Halloween Ends being no different. Along with “stepping into [Green’s] family,” the actor said that he and the others were also “stepping into the legacy of Halloween,” adding that everything had to be perfect as Curtis was taking on something “44 years in the making, her send off, her final goodbye, and big bow”. On the other side, there was the fresh story that Green had taken on which the cast and crew wanted to ensure was “something exciting”, perfect for new and old fans alike. Looking back with nothing but positive memories, Campbell says that working on Halloween Ends was “just an honor and just really special and something I’ll remember forever.”

When the time came for Campbell to return to The Hardy Boys set, a place that he’s called home since 2020, he added:

"Coming back to this, it's funny when you're on another set, and you have something coming up. You're trying to focus on this one thing, but, again, I was excited to come back up here and make this new season and sort of tie it off in a beautiful way and say goodbye. But yeah, really special experience on Halloween."

What Can We Expect From Season 3 of The Hardy Boys?

Along with Campbell, Alexander Elliot will be returning for the show’s final season with other names including Anthony Lemke, Keana Lyn Bastidas, Cristian Perri, Riley O’Donnell, Adam Swain, Atticus Mitchell, Bea Santos, Laara Sadiq and Sadie Munroe also reprising their roles. In addition to all of these familiar faces, the team tapped Pretty Little Liars star Bailee Madison to take part in the final mystery.

The Hardy Boys are back on the case for the last time on July 26. Check out the trailer below.