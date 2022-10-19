Whether you're a fan of the franchise or not, it's likely you've seen the buzz for David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends, the final entry to his trilogy reboot. Considered divisive by even the director and co-writer himself, this film gives audiences the impression that its finality is solid: this horror epic ends, the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) is nigh. Given this notion, long-time fans never expected Rohan Campbell, who plays Corey Cunningham in the film, and his heavy footprint on the franchise. In fact, neither did he.

According to Variety, originally Campbell wasn't aware he was considering a role within the Halloween universe at all. Following his audition, the actor still wasn't privy to the massive part that Green had in store for him. One can't really blame him following Green's sequel Halloween Kills, where the residents of Haddonfield get mowed down by Michael like cherry blossoms on the wind. In his own words, Campbell joked, "I’m a babysitter, which, when you read ‘babysitter’ and ‘Halloween,’ you’re not making it past page 10." As we now know, that wasn't the case at all in this oddball slasher romance where Campbell became "...the attachment point for the audience."

Instead of mirroring the ill-fated babysitters of John Carpenter's 1978 film, Corey becomes a conduit for the evil that Green's trilogy sought to expand on. In attempting to explain Myers' inexplicable drive to kill, Halloween Ends offers up a sacrifice, a not-so-final boy if you will, whose soul was put asunder the moment he accidentally killed his charge, and perhaps even before. Campbell's character is "traumatized and emotionally unavailable," not because his life was devoid of love, but because his mother loved him too much. "Corey is tortured by this woman because of how much she loves him," yet is scorned by the town when he becomes the scapegoat of evil in Michael's four-year absence. All this to say, the boy is susceptible to Michael's influence, which up until this point we didn't realize could be passed on like a virus. The move with Corey was risky, especially when Green wanted to hone in on the romance that blossoms between this new character and Laurie's granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) in a slasher movie. The cast and crew were never oblivious to the fact, and Campbell addressed this, saying:

"You want to do it so bad as an actor, but it’s really scary to step into this. You can’t doubt yourself for a second. When David offered me the role he was like, ‘I need you to know that a lot of people are going to really, really, really not be happy with what we’re choosing to do here. You’ll probably hear a lot of that.’ Jamie [Lee Curtis] reached out and said the same thing."

Corey's introduction to the franchise may have thrown a wrench in the narrative fans thought they knew, but this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Though his dominant part in the final film may have rubbed some the wrong way, Campbell praises the writers' and Green's vision, admitting that, "Stuff is funny, man. When you sit with certain audiences, they either get it right away or they’re halfway through the movie and you can audibly hear them being like, ‘What is the tone of this?’ and not giving themselves permission to dive into the humor or bizarreness."

While some may never learn to love this star-crossed romance, the offbeat script, penned by Green, Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier and Danny McBride, was never meant to be anything but exactly what it is. With numerous plots explored in a number of ways, there's respect earned in knowing the final production of Halloween Ends is exactly what it was meant to be. There's something charming about Campbell disclosing that "there were three weeks where the crew was so confused about what movie we were making. It was romance scene after romance scene… I was upstairs shooting an indie movie with Andi — a rooftop romance — while people were getting their tongues cut off downstairs." Besides, Green may have set this franchise up for something truly unique in the future.

Halloween Ends is in theaters now, and available to stream on Peacock. Check out Collider's interview with the director of the trilogy below: